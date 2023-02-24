Menu
Ex-NetApp MD Paul Crighton joins Barracuda

Ex-NetApp MD Paul Crighton joins Barracuda

Crighton left NetApp after three years in October.

Eleanor Dickinson Eleanor Dickinson (ARN)
Comments
Paul Crighton (Barracuda Networks)

Paul Crighton (Barracuda Networks)

Credit: Barracuda Networks

Email security provider Barracuda Networks has appointed former NetApp leader Paul Crighton as managing director in Australia. 

Crighton joins Barracuda Networks from storage vendor NetApp where he served as Australian and New Zealand (A/NZ) country manager for the last three years until his departure in October.

Based In Melbourne, Crighton has previously held leadership roles including senior vice president of sales for BlackBerry. 

He has also held roles at PGi, Symantec and McAfee and Intel Security during his 26-year career.  

Crighton announced the appointment on LinkedIn. Barracuda itself declined to comment on the new leader. 

Barracuda A/NZ has been led by regional sales director Andrew Huntley since 2018. Huntley was responsible for launching Barracuda’s managed service provider (MSP) service in A/NZ.

In addition, Huntley oversaw Barracuda’s integration with cloud zones in Amazon Web Services (AWS) and Azure-hosted clouds.

Housed in NextDC data centres, the zones allowed email messages, logs and settings to be stored and handled in Australia, making the vendor compliant with the federal government’s data protection laws. 

Barracuda declined to comment on whether Huntley currently remains with the company or has been replaced by Crighton.  


Follow Us

Join the newsletter!

Or

Sign up to gain exclusive access to email subscriptions, event invitations, competitions, giveaways, and much more.

Membership is free, and your security and privacy remain protected. View our privacy policy before signing up.

Error: Please check your email address.

Tags Barracuda Networks

Events

EDGE 2023

EDGE is the leading technology conference for business leaders in Australia and New Zealand, built on the foundations of collaboration, education and advancement.

WIICTA 2023

ARN has celebrated gender diversity and recognised female excellence across the Australian tech channel since first launching WIICTA in 2012, acknowledging the achievements of a talented group of female front runners who have become influential figures across the local industry.

ARN Innovation Awards 2023

Innovation Awards is the market-leading awards program for celebrating ecosystem innovation and excellence across the technology sector in Australia.

Brand Post

Channel Roadmap

The Channel Roadmap is a bespoke content hub housing strategic priorities from technology vendors for 2022 and beyond, partners can find the guidance on the key technologies and markets to pursue, to help build a blueprint for future success.

Show Comments
 