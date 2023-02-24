Ex-NetApp MD Paul Crighton joins Barracuda

Crighton left NetApp after three years in October.

Paul Crighton (Barracuda Networks) Credit: Barracuda Networks

Email security provider Barracuda Networks has appointed former NetApp leader Paul Crighton as managing director in Australia.

Crighton joins Barracuda Networks from storage vendor NetApp where he served as Australian and New Zealand (A/NZ) country manager for the last three years until his departure in October.

Based In Melbourne, Crighton has previously held leadership roles including senior vice president of sales for BlackBerry.

He has also held roles at PGi, Symantec and McAfee and Intel Security during his 26-year career.

Crighton announced the appointment on LinkedIn. Barracuda itself declined to comment on the new leader.

Barracuda A/NZ has been led by regional sales director Andrew Huntley since 2018. Huntley was responsible for launching Barracuda’s managed service provider (MSP) service in A/NZ.

In addition, Huntley oversaw Barracuda’s integration with cloud zones in Amazon Web Services (AWS) and Azure-hosted clouds.

Housed in NextDC data centres, the zones allowed email messages, logs and settings to be stored and handled in Australia, making the vendor compliant with the federal government’s data protection laws.

Barracuda declined to comment on whether Huntley currently remains with the company or has been replaced by Crighton.