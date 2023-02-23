ASG Group becomes NRI, sets A/NZ expansion in sights

Dean Langenbach (NRI) Credit: Supplied

Japanese business and IT consulting firm Nomura Research Institute (NRI) is rebranding its Australian subsidiary ASG Group as NRI as part of its global expansion plans.

Dean Langenbach, ASG Group CEO will step into the role of NRI Australia and New Zealand (A/NZ) CEO, marking the start of NRI’s plan to grow it’s A/NZ workforce by 50 per cent “in the coming years”, Langenbach said.

ASG Group was founded in 1996 and provides consulting, manages services and delivery, and enterprise solutions to both public and private sector clients. It was acquired by NRI in 2016 for $350 million.

Langenbach said the NRI A/NZ team is now 2,500 strong.

“New Zealand is NRI’s next growth market, and the strategic changes we have made in the in the past year will allow us to aggressively pursue market share and focus on growing our core strengths in SAP, Oracle, Salesforce and Microsoft,” he said.

Over the past five years, NRI A/NZ has pursued growth through a number of acquisitions including Microsoft partner Velrada, design and user experience (UX) and customer experience (CX) consultancy Pragma Partners, professional services firm Group 10 Consulting, specialist technology company 1ICT, and recruitment agency M&T resources.

It also acquired application testing and quality engineering services provider Planit Testing in 2021.

Of these acquisitions, Velrada, Pragma, and Group 10 will remain independent, NRI said.

President of NRI Australia Hiroyuki Kawanami said “While we have pursued an acquisitive growth strategy over the past few years, we are excited to be moving to a new phase of organic growth.

“From professional services to specialist technology, NRI’s acquisitions over the past few years are testament to our broad range of capabilities. We are confident that our diverse slate of public and private sector clients will benefit from our growing reach.”

NRI A/NZ clients include public sector organisations including the National Heavy Vehicles Regulator, the West Australian Department of Education, and the Department of Industry, Science, Energy and Resources, as well as banks and mining companies.