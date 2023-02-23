Menu
ASG Group becomes NRI, sets A/NZ expansion in sights

ASG Group becomes NRI, sets A/NZ expansion in sights

Plans to grow A/NZ workforce by 50 per cent

Claudia Muldrew Claudia Muldrew (ARN)
Comments
Dean Langenbach (NRI)

Dean Langenbach (NRI)

Credit: Supplied

Japanese business and IT consulting firm Nomura Research Institute (NRI) is rebranding its Australian subsidiary ASG Group as NRI as part of its global expansion plans. 

Dean Langenbach, ASG Group CEO will step into the role of NRI Australia and New Zealand (A/NZ) CEO, marking the start of NRI’s plan to grow it’s A/NZ workforce by 50 per cent “in the coming years”, Langenbach said. 

ASG Group was founded in 1996 and provides consulting, manages services and delivery, and enterprise solutions to both public and private sector clients. It was acquired by NRI in 2016 for $350 million. 

Langenbach said the NRI A/NZ team is now 2,500 strong.

“New Zealand is NRI’s next growth market, and the strategic changes we have made in the in the past year will allow us to aggressively pursue market share and focus on growing our core strengths in SAP, Oracle, Salesforce and Microsoft,” he said. 

Over the past five years, NRI A/NZ has pursued growth through a number of acquisitions including Microsoft partner Velrada, design and user experience (UX) and customer experience (CX) consultancy Pragma Partners, professional services firm Group 10 Consulting, specialist technology company 1ICT, and recruitment agency M&T resources.

It also acquired application testing and quality engineering services provider Planit Testing in 2021.

Of these acquisitions, Velrada, Pragma, and Group 10 will remain independent, NRI said. 

President of NRI Australia Hiroyuki Kawanami said “While we have pursued an acquisitive growth strategy over the past few years, we are excited to be moving to a new phase of organic growth.

“From professional services to specialist technology, NRI’s acquisitions over the past few years are testament to our broad range of capabilities. We are confident that our diverse slate of public and private sector clients will benefit from our growing reach.”

NRI A/NZ clients include public sector organisations including the National Heavy Vehicles Regulator, the West Australian Department of Education, and the Department of Industry, Science, Energy and Resources, as well as banks and mining companies.


Follow Us

Join the newsletter!

Or

Sign up to gain exclusive access to email subscriptions, event invitations, competitions, giveaways, and much more.

Membership is free, and your security and privacy remain protected. View our privacy policy before signing up.

Error: Please check your email address.

Tags ASG GroupNRINomura Research

Events

EDGE 2023

EDGE is the leading technology conference for business leaders in Australia and New Zealand, built on the foundations of collaboration, education and advancement.

WIICTA 2023

ARN has celebrated gender diversity and recognised female excellence across the Australian tech channel since first launching WIICTA in 2012, acknowledging the achievements of a talented group of female front runners who have become influential figures across the local industry.

ARN Innovation Awards 2023

Innovation Awards is the market-leading awards program for celebrating ecosystem innovation and excellence across the technology sector in Australia.

Brand Post

Show Comments
 