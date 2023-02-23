Menu
Red Hat unveils open hybrid cloud subscriptions

Red Hat unveils open hybrid cloud subscriptions

Claimed to be simplified path for partners to acquire Red Hat product subscriptions.

Eleanor Dickinson Eleanor Dickinson (ARN)
Comments
red_hat_tower_2-100930107-orig.jpg?auto=webp=85,70

red_hat_tower_2-100930107-orig.jpg?auto=webp=85,70

Credit: Red Hat

Red Hat has released a new subscription service which aims to ease access and purchasing for partners buying its open hybrid cloud solutions. 

The IBM-owned company claimed the Red Hat Partner Subscriptions will serve as a “no-cost subscription model that allows partners deeper access” to its main portfolio.

The vendor also claims these will offer partners more comprehensive access to Red Hat’s platforms, including Red Hat Enterprise Linux, Red Hat OpenShift and Red Hat Ansible Automation Platform, as well as supported offerings, for a broader range of business and technical use cases. 

Broken down, Partner Subscriptions provide access to hundreds of self-support subscriptions for the Red Hat open hybrid cloud portfolio, with the ability for partners to mix and match product subscriptions. 

They also offer extended use for single- and multi-user software development, testing, internal training, demonstrations, proofs-of-concept and use for on-premises or in any public cloud. 

Red Hat will also provide support for partners across five contacts.  

The service will be generally available on Red Hat product versions, variants, package updates and add-ons, as well as public beta versions. 

“The transformative capabilities of open hybrid cloud, and ultimately, our customers’ business outcomes can only be unlocked through a collaborative and knowledgeable partner ecosystem,” said Stefanie Chiras, senior vice president of Partner Ecosystem Success at Red Hat. 

“Red Hat is committed to catalysing open source innovation with partners by enabling deeper access to leading Red Hat technologies and support resources. By introducing new and improved Red Hat Partner Subscriptions, partners will have more visibility than ever before into the Red Hat open hybrid cloud portfolio to fuel real business outcomes and success with customers.” 



Follow Us

Join the newsletter!

Or

Sign up to gain exclusive access to email subscriptions, event invitations, competitions, giveaways, and much more.

Membership is free, and your security and privacy remain protected. View our privacy policy before signing up.

Error: Please check your email address.

Events

EDGE 2023

EDGE is the leading technology conference for business leaders in Australia and New Zealand, built on the foundations of collaboration, education and advancement.

WIICTA 2023

ARN has celebrated gender diversity and recognised female excellence across the Australian tech channel since first launching WIICTA in 2012, acknowledging the achievements of a talented group of female front runners who have become influential figures across the local industry.

ARN Innovation Awards 2023

Innovation Awards is the market-leading awards program for celebrating ecosystem innovation and excellence across the technology sector in Australia.

Brand Post

Channel Roadmap

The Channel Roadmap is a bespoke content hub housing strategic priorities from technology vendors for 2022 and beyond, partners can find the guidance on the key technologies and markets to pursue, to help build a blueprint for future success.

Show Comments
 