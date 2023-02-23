Red Hat unveils open hybrid cloud subscriptions

Claimed to be simplified path for partners to acquire Red Hat product subscriptions.

red_hat_tower_2-100930107-orig.jpg?auto=webp=85,70 Credit: Red Hat

Red Hat has released a new subscription service which aims to ease access and purchasing for partners buying its open hybrid cloud solutions.

The IBM-owned company claimed the Red Hat Partner Subscriptions will serve as a “no-cost subscription model that allows partners deeper access” to its main portfolio.

The vendor also claims these will offer partners more comprehensive access to Red Hat’s platforms, including Red Hat Enterprise Linux, Red Hat OpenShift and Red Hat Ansible Automation Platform, as well as supported offerings, for a broader range of business and technical use cases.

Broken down, Partner Subscriptions provide access to hundreds of self-support subscriptions for the Red Hat open hybrid cloud portfolio, with the ability for partners to mix and match product subscriptions.

They also offer extended use for single- and multi-user software development, testing, internal training, demonstrations, proofs-of-concept and use for on-premises or in any public cloud.

Red Hat will also provide support for partners across five contacts.

The service will be generally available on Red Hat product versions, variants, package updates and add-ons, as well as public beta versions.

“The transformative capabilities of open hybrid cloud, and ultimately, our customers’ business outcomes can only be unlocked through a collaborative and knowledgeable partner ecosystem,” said Stefanie Chiras, senior vice president of Partner Ecosystem Success at Red Hat.

“Red Hat is committed to catalysing open source innovation with partners by enabling deeper access to leading Red Hat technologies and support resources. By introducing new and improved Red Hat Partner Subscriptions, partners will have more visibility than ever before into the Red Hat open hybrid cloud portfolio to fuel real business outcomes and success with customers.”



