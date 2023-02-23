MacTel telco unit flatlines as data centre business soars

Posted revenue of $172 million for the half year ended 31 December 2022.

David Tudehope (Macquarie Telecom) Credit: Macquarie Telecom

Macquarie Telecom’s traditional telecommunications business has flatlined in its latest half-year result as its cloud and data centre services soar.

The publicly listed telecommunications provider posted revenue of $172 million for the half year ended 31 December 2022, a rise of 16 per cent year-on-year.

Broken down, the company’s traditional voice, data and mobile business dropped by 1 per cent to $59.8 million.

On the other hand, its cloud and government business division has continued to soar in growth, representing the bulk of its overall business with $95.4 million in revenue, an increase of 19 per cent.

Its data centre business grew to $31.7 million, representing an increase of $10.8 million or 51 per cent compared to the same period last year.

The results also saw Macquarie Telecom post net profit after tax of $8.5 million, a major uplift of 132 per cent from the $3.7 million posted in the first half of FY22.

Earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA), meanwhile, reached $51.3 million, a rise of 26 per cent.

Macquarie Telecom Group CEO David Tudehope said the company was “staying ahead of emerging trends in the technology sector and investing in the right solutions for our customers”.

“We pair the best technology with the best customer service and operate in markets that continue to have significant growth potential, such as digital infrastructure and cyber security,” he added.

The company said site preparation works will continue to prepare for its largest-ever data centre, IC3 Super West. As a result, capex for the year is expected to be up to $76 million.