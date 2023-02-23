Kirra Services wins $4.9M VMware deal with BoM

Credit: Dreamstime

Canberra-based Kirra Services has secured a three-year VMware licensing renewal deal with the Bureau of Meteorology worth $4.9 million.

The incumbent provider was previously Dell Technologies.

Kirra Services sales director Dom Polegubic said the project was a massive win for the company, which was also supported by VMware and Ingram Micro in securing the deal.

“We're growing a certain kind of capability within the company and VMware virtualisation and hybrid cloud is something we want to get into,” Polegubic said.

Kirra managing director Brad Nagle added it would have been difficult to get the deal across the line if it wasn’t for the support from VMware and Ingram, which played a key role in providing Kirra with the VMware training and certifications.

“We have consistently offered extensive presales, commercial and operational VMware support and this has solidified our position as the distributor of choice for partners, something that Kirra Services has recognised and valued,” Ingram Micro general manager of cloud and hybrid business applications Amanda O'Brien said.

“Supporting partners like Kirra, who have capitalised on the opportunity built from innovation and partnership, proves the synergy of VMware, Ingram Micro and our partners in an 'any cloud' environment.

“We will continue to support Kirra’s VMware strategy as they build on their successes in the market and invest further in the skills to help meet this opportunity.”

Kirra is focused on building its VMware expertise and is seeking experienced, motivated, highly capable senior ICT consultants interested in focusing on VMware technology.

The proposed core function of its new hires is to provide professional support, onsite project work, design and consulting around VMware technologies; specialising in one of the VMware streams of cloud and on-premise infrastructure; app platform; virtual networking; anywhere workspace or security.

“We're really committed to more training and getting more people on board,” Polegubic added. “We also want to hit up other departments for their VMware renewals."

Earlier this month, Kirra Services launched an Indigenous ICT employment program in an effort to help curb the cyber skills shortage in the market.

After attracting substantial co-funding from the federal government’s Cyber Security Skills Partnership Innovation Fund, the pathway program will specifically focus on regional areas and Indigenous people as well as being open to all Australians.

The aim of the program is to provide practical cyber training courses and internships using Kirra’s industry and vendor network.



