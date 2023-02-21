Aruba and Datacom harness tech talent in graduate program

Aruba has funded two graduate candidates through the program so far

L-R: Tristan Rajah (Aruba), Siobhan Gallacher (Datacom) Credit: Supplied

Aruba and Datacom are harnessing aspiring tech talent through a joint graduate program in Australia with the aim to address the technology industry’s skills shortage.

Aruba has funded two graduate candidates through the program so far, which resulted in them being certified with the networking vendor’s technology suite and hired by Datacom in full-time positions.

The first cohort of the program launched at the start of 2022 and provided learning opportunities and hands-on experience, developing specialisations and certifications in a real-world environment.

“By providing an accessible pathway into technology, the graduate internship program facilitates greater workplace diversity in STEM,” said Tristan Rajah, channel leader for Aruba South Pacific.

“The two graduates that have completed the program with Datacom are now employed full-time by the organisation and play an integral role in managing large projects and teams and acting as mentors to the next cohort of grads coming through the program.”

Meanwhile, Siobhan Gallacher, director of people and culture at Datacom, claimed the program helps meet the demand for more technical expertise in Australia.

“Through our partnership with Aruba, we have the ability to offer graduates access to Aruba certification and first-hand product experience in a working environment, ensuring we play an active role in developing talent that will help solve some of our customers’ biggest challenges,” she said.

In December last year, Datacom was crowned Aruba’s Gold Partner of the Year by the vendor and parent company Hewlett Packard Enterprise (HPE) during its annual partner awards, with Datacom director Ross Salisbury commenting that the joint initiative played a part in its win.

“The recognition is … testament to our ongoing commitment in developing the next generation of technical specialists through our graduate program, in partnership with HPE Aruba,” he said at the time.