Deloitte builds data skills with QLD's Glass

Deloitte builds data skills with QLD's Glass

Glass team will join Deloitte on 1 March.

Erin McCarthy and Wayne Custodio (Glass)

Erin McCarthy and Wayne Custodio (Glass)

Credit: Glass

Deloitte Australia has ramped up its data capabilities through adding talent from Brisbane-based technology consultancy Glass to its Queensland professional services team. 

Founded in 2017, Brisbane-based Glass focuses on working with clients across the public, aged care, retail, utilities, education, and financial services on digital transformation.  

Glass founders Erin McCarthy, currently director of business growth, and Wayne Custodio, director of strategic solutions, quality and operations will become Deloitte Consulting partners. 

This closely follows similar skills boost with Intellify and Fusion Labs last year, both of which are intended to boost the company’s data and digital transformation skills. 

“Organisations that modernise their technology platforms and create impactful digital experiences that are future-proof and human-centred are the ones that are going to succeed,” McCarthy said. 

“As a smaller, future-focused digital consulting agency, Glass has been successful in its chosen markets in creating innovative co-designed experiences and digital solutions for our clients. 

“In Deloitte, we’ve connected with like minds and motives. The firm has such a strong market presence in Queensland, Australia and globally, and we’re excited to be part of a bigger picture in terms of opportunity for our clients and our people.” 

Deloitte said the Glass team will join Deloitte on 1 March and thereafter, Glass will cease to exist. 

“Glass is well known in the Queensland market, and we are strongly aligned when it comes to our client focus and purpose,” said Judith Donovan, Deloitte Queensland managing partner. 

“Our teams coming together will enhance our ability to offer clients both deep technical experience and sector solutions, and position Deloitte as the market leader in innovation, strategy and growth advisory consulting in our state.” 

Donovan claimed the deal is part of a broader growth story for Deloitte in Queensland, where 1,300 people work for the global systems integrator. 

Deloitte has also added other Queensland technology firms: Entrago, a provider of ServiceNow technology and enterprise process automation and asset management advisory consultancy Bluefield.


