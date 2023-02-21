Menu
MMT scores Nvidia’s Aussie GPU, networking product distie rights

MMT scores Nvidia's Aussie GPU, networking product distie rights

Also introduces reseller partner program for Nvidia products.

Multimedia Technology (MMT) has scored the Australian distribution rights for Nvidia’s suite of graphic processing units (GPU) and networking products.

Under the agreement, MMT will offer Nvidia’s commercial- and enterprise-focused workstation and data centre GPU compute portfolio — including NVIDIA RTX and Data Center GPU hardware — as well as the software-focused vGPU, NVAIE and Omniverse products and services.

As for the vendor's networking products, the deal also covers Ethernet and InfiniBand.

“This evolution serves as an acknowledgement by Nvidia of the professional knowledge and expertise that we provide as a distribution supply partner to our customer base,” said Johan Meyer, MMT CEO.

As part of the partnership between the two companies, MMT has also introduced the Multimedia Technology Nvidia Partner Program for resellers.

Benefits of the new program include partner pricing across the NVIDIA professional and enterprise range, priority allocation of stock for partner backorders and access to unique marketing campaigns and initiatives.

Also on offer is advanced technical support and replacement for approved RMA, the ability to register opportunities and apply for project pricing, project forecasting and local stock holding and access to Nvidia solutions architects and engineers for projects.

Previously, MMT has offered Nvidia solutions across professional and consumer markets in Australia and New Zealand through exclusive distribution deals with Leadtek and EVGA in the region, both of which have been made within the last five years.

The distributor's agreement with MMT comes months after it signed a distribution agreement with US wireless infrastructure provider Cambium Networks in October 2022 to offer its ONE Network portfolio of communications solutions to partners and managed service providers. 


