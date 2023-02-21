Kelly Johnson exits Eset as Aussie leadership shifts to Singapore

Parvinder Walia to take over Australia leadership from 31 March.

Kelly Johnson (Eset) Credit: Eset

Eset Australia country manager Kelly Johnson is to leave the vendor as its local leadership transfers to Singapore.

As of 31 March, the security software vendor will be led by Parvinder Walia, Eset Asia Pacific president, who has been with the vendor for almost 14 years.

Credit: Parvinder Walia Parvinder Walia (Eset)

ARN understands that no other Eset Australia employees were affected by the changing leadership, but that the company is undergoing other restructures across the world, including in the US and Europe.

Walia will also take on ownership of the New Zealand market, which is handled exclusively by Chillisoft.

Johnson first joined Eset in February 2020 from Ingram Micro, where she spent 30 years and worked across many countries prior to becoming the general manager of Ingram’s enterprise software division in 2017.

Speaking to ARN, Johnson said: “I’m super proud of the work I’ve done with Eset over the last three years and of the team.

“I’m ready for something else. I’m sure I will stay in IT and if I can stay in security if the right role comes up.”

Johnson came into Eset at a time when the company was recovering from an internal investigation that saw former country manager Florin Vasile leave the vendor in July 2019.

Shortly after her arrival in August, Johnson spearheaded the launch of a revised partner program in Australia, replacing its former Austar One Partner Program.

Speaking to ARN at the time, Johnson said the Australia-specific Partner Connect Program was designed to make partnering with the vendor “easy, flexible and profitable” and assist in giving resellers access to enablement tools, sales kits and marketing resources.

Eset also struck a distribution deal in Australia with Ingram Micro in May 2020.

Johnson's replacement, Walia, added of Johnson: "Kelly has been an important part of the Australia team for the past three years, and we thank her for the work she has accomplished during her tenure at Eset Australia. We wish her nothing but the best in her future pursuits."

Since joining ESET in 2009 as the APJ channel marketing Manager, Walia has risen to take on the role of sales and marketing director, and now as APJ president.

He was described as having boosted Eset's channel-driven sales, successfully growing its network of partners in the region.







