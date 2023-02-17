Getswift slugged with ‘largest ever’ penalty for misleading statements

Former directors Hunter and Macdonald also ordered to pay $2 million and $1 million, respectively.

L-R: Joel Macdonald and Bane Hunter (Getswift) Credit: Getswift

The Federal Court has slapped Getswift with a $15 million fine for "breaching continuous disclosure laws”.

The fine represents the “largest ever penalty against a company" after directors Bane Hunter and Joel Macdonald were found to have made multiple disclosure breaches.

The court also ordered Hunter to pay $2 million and Macdonald to pay $1 million – two of the highest penalties ordered against directors for corporate misconduct – and fellow director Brett Eagle to pay $75,000.

Additionally, the company and three individuals were also ordered to pay ASIC’s costs in the matter and Hunter, Macdonald and Eagle were disqualified from managing corporations for 15, 12 and two years, respectively.

In November 2021, Getdwift was found to have made misleading statements and breached its continuous exposure obligations in statements lodged with the Australian Securities Exchange (ASX) between February and December 2017 in a case brought about by the Australian Securities and Investments Commission (ASIC).

The court described Getdwift as a “market darling because it adopted an unlawful public-relations-driven approach to corporate disclosure instigated and driven those wielding power within the company”.

"Disclosure is critical to market integrity and consumer protection," said ASIC deputy chair Sarah Court. "The penalties imposed by the Court demonstrate the extent and seriousness of the misconduct in this matter and the importance placed by the Court on deterring others from engaging in similar behaviour.

"ASIC will continue to take action to hold companies and individuals to account for corporate misconduct of this kind."



In his ruling, Justice Lee claimed that “Mr Hunter was not only a bully but also someone who had a laser-like focus on making money for himself and Mr Macdonald.

“If that involved breaking the law regulating financial markets, or exposing Getswift to third-party liability, that was of little concern to him,” he said.

Lee also claimed that much of what was said about Hunter was also applicable to Macdonald, although he said that evidence about his fixation on share price was limited by comparison.

Meanwhile, Eagle “gave his evidence honestly” but had some “troubling aspects”. Essentially, the judge claimed he did not take an appropriate response as a director, he has “an imperfect understanding of contrition and remorse” and he did not do anything about the culture of bullying perpetuated by Hunter and Macdonald.

In Lee’s closing remarks, he also touched on Getswift’s voluntary liquidation, which took place in August 2022 – more than a year after it delisted from the Australian Securities Exchange (ASX) after the Federal Court approved Getswift’s scheme to create a Canadian holding company Getswift Technologies Ltd (Holdco), even though ASIC opposed the scheme.

This situation, he determined, is a matter for the judge in a separate proceeding who acted on the undertaking to determine “what, if anything, should happen next, including whether the matter should be referred to the Principal Registrar of the Court for contempt proceedings to be instigated”.

“It became apparent that at the time of appointment, the liquidators were not aware of the undertaking given to the Court. But the liquidators did become aware of the undertaking on 8 August 2022,” Lee said.

“The Court was not informed of any breach of the undertaking until ASIC filed its submissions on penalty and other relief. Although I express no conclusion, this silence causes me some pause. Without the benefit of detailed submissions, I am not presently convinced it was appropriate for this information not to have been communicated to the Court to further the interests of the proper administration of the company.

“The solicitor for the liquidators (who was given leave to appear) informed me that ‘there was really nothing that the liquidators could do to reverse what had happened’ and, implicitly, that the liquidators did not consider they had any legal obligation to disclose to the Court the fact that the foundation of their appointment was based upon a resolution passed in defiance of a solemn promise made to this Court, potentially punishable by contempt.

“This may all be correct, but, in the absence of argument, it is, at least to my mind, intuitively surprising,” he added.