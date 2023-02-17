Menu
Real-time Ubuntu Linux now available

Real-time Ubuntu Linux now available

Canonical's platform emphasises security and time-bound workload usage

Paul Krill Paul Krill (InfoWorld)
Comments
Credit: Dreamstime

Canonical has released its real-time Ubuntu 22.04 LTS Linux platform, intended to offer end-to-end security and reliability for time-bound workloads.

Unveiled February 14 and positioned for use in applications in telecom, aerospace, defense, and the public sector, Version 22.04 provides deterministic responses to real-time events and looks to minimise response time guarantees within a specified deadline. 

Based on Version 5.15 of the Linux kernel, Ubuntu 22.04 LTS integrates the out-of-tree PREEMPT_RT patch set for Arm and x86 architectures. 

This patch set reduces kernel latencies to ensure predictable task execution. 

Canonical said PREEMP_RT makes the kernel more preemptive than mainline Linux. Real-time Ubuntu is intended to offer performance, low latency, and security for telco infrastructure, with the kernel designed to meet telco transformation needs for 5G.

The real-time kernel is available across Ubuntu OS variants. Two deployment options are available:

  • Ubuntu Server 22.04 LTS with the real-time kernel is available via an Ubuntu Pro subscription. This release offers cloud images for AWS, Azure, and Google Cloud Platform; support for OpenSSL cryptography and secure communication; network acceleration improvements; and general support for GlusterFS, FRRouting, and realmd/adcli.
  • Ubuntu Core 22 with the real-time kernel is available for enterprise customers with an app store. Ubuntu Core is a containerised Ubuntu variant geared for edge devices. Canonical will maintain Ubuntu Core with the real-time kernel for the long term.

Follow Us

Join the newsletter!

Or

Sign up to gain exclusive access to email subscriptions, event invitations, competitions, giveaways, and much more.

Membership is free, and your security and privacy remain protected. View our privacy policy before signing up.

Error: Please check your email address.

Events

EDGE 2023

EDGE is the leading technology conference for business leaders in Australia and New Zealand, built on the foundations of collaboration, education and advancement.

WIICTA 2023

ARN has celebrated gender diversity and recognised female excellence across the Australian tech channel since first launching WIICTA in 2012, acknowledging the achievements of a talented group of female front runners who have become influential figures across the local industry.

ARN Innovation Awards 2023

Innovation Awards is the market-leading awards program for celebrating ecosystem innovation and excellence across the technology sector in Australia.

Brand Post

Show Comments
 