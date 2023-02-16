Menu
ASI Solutions joins QLD IT Services Panel

Panel covers strategy and architecture, business change, solution development and implementation, service management, procurement and management support and client interface.

Eleanor Dickinson Eleanor Dickinson (ARN)
Jason King (ASI Solutions)

Credit: ASI Solutions

Sydney-based IT services provider ASI Solutions has gained a spot on the ICT Services Panel for the Queensland government.  

The ICT services panel is a whole-of-government arrangement for agencies and departments to procure services from a panel of prequalified suppliers.  

The panel supplies services ranging from strategy and architecture, business change, solution development and implementation, service management, procurement and management support and client interface. 

“We have over 30 years’ experience and success in providing reliable, high-quality technology and services to local, state and federal agencies that enable them to achieve their business objective and are looking forward to expanding our services delivered into [the] Queensland government,” said Jason King, sales director of ASI Solutions. 

Earlier this month, the company won a contract to deploy workstations and mobile equipment for HealthShare Victoria (HSV) in a move aimed at streamlining health procurement.

The IT services provider will now deploy Lenovo personal computers and monitors, Microsoft Surface laptops, Ergotron medical carts and Advantech medical-grade touchscreen PCs and monitors.  

In 2020, ASI Solutions was named Australia’s fastest-growing private company of 2020 with 73.9 per cent growth for the 2020 financial year, to $150.5 million, placing it first for revenue growth in industry research firm IBISWorld's 2020 Top 500 Private Companies report.


