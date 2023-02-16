Proofpoint focuses on specialties with new partner program

Transition to Elite status for old Gold partners claimed “will be simple”.

Crispin Kerr (Proofpoint) Credit: Proofpoint

Proofpoint is focusing on specialisations with the launch of its new global Element partner program, taking a “simplified” approach as it goes from three tiers to two.



According to the cyber security vendor, the new program will offer managed services providers (MSP), managed security services providers (MSSP), distributors and value-added resellers (VAR) with “clear, enhanced benefits”.

These include, but are not limited to, prioritised provisioning, an assigned team of portfolio experts for business and marketing decisions, "extensive" partner education, sales enablement and technical resources and support and dedicated A/B environments for internal testing, training and customer demonstrations.

The tier that all partners start at is Core, which contains a minimum set of requirements and offers benefits to sell and support Proofpoint products, like deal registration, sales certifications, technical training and rewards.

Following on from this is Elite, which requires for partners to meet “the most rigorous revenue goals, invest in sales and technical training and actively promote Proofpoint solutions”.

Benefits at the top level include “significant” deal registration discounts, a dedicated channel account manager and priority in available marketing fund allocation, among others.

They can also receive a value incentive rebate based on revenue growth commitments signed in a joint yearly business plan.



“We built Proofpoint Element from the ground up based on extensive feedback from our channel partners,” said Crispin Kerr, Australia and New Zealand area VP at Proofpoint.



“Far too many partner programs are bogged down by unnecessary complexity and that’s why we’re excited to bring a simplified, modern, and clear-to-understand program that adds true partner value. We’re bolstering our investment in the people, platforms and tools that strengthen our partners’ overall position and market opportunity.”

As for partners in Proofpoint’s previous program, Kerr claimed to ARN that the transition to the Elite status “will be simple”.

“For Proofpoint’s Gold partners, the new program will empower them to take up further specialisations, which will ultimately strengthen the ability of our partner community in delivering value to customers.”

Additionally, partners can specialise in information protection, which covers Proofpoint’s CASB, Endpoint DLP and Insider Threat Management products which were launched in 2021, and Proofpoint security awareness training.

According to Kerr, the new program builds on the progress Proofpoint made with the specialisation changes.

“The new program ensures those partners who did specialise derive the most benefit from the new partner program,” he added.

“The new program reflects the significant growth of the Proofpoint portfolio and places increased importance on the need to have a community of partners that add genuine value to the customer and that are specialised in delivering key parts of this increasingly diverse portfolio.”