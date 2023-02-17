Menu
Google Cloud and OniGroup drive Park'nPay accessibility portal development

Real-time parking data will come online in the app as each council area is onboarded and will be completed in 2023.

Julia Talevski
Credit: NSW government

Google Cloud, along with support from implementation partner OniGroup, have delivered the NSW government’s newly developed Park’nPay Accessibility Portal. 

Collaborating with the state government's Department of Customer Service and the Physical Disability Council, Google Cloud built an accessibility portal for car parking payment service Park’nPay, allowing drivers to search for hundreds of accessible parking spots across Sydney.

Leveraging Google Cloud, parking sensor data is collected and connected with Google Maps' application programming interface (API), putting parking information and travel time on a map.

Google Cloud’s hosting and serverless technology allows the portal to elastically scale on demand, both up and down. 

This means that as the portal is rolled out, sensor data will be instantly available, ensuring motorists with disabilities can search for accessible parking.

Minister for Customer Service and Digital Government Victor Dominello said the web-based platform allows people to search for accessible parking at their desired location and filter for the time and day the space is needed as well as by parking type. 

“Motorists will be able to use the Accessibility Portal to find a spot which best suits their needs, the number of accessible spaces at a location, get directions and real-time availability for accessible spaces,” he said. 

The NSW government has already integrated 383 accessible parking spots across four Sydney councils. When completed, the program will cover roughly 3,600 accessible parking spots across 30 Sydney Metro councils.

“The Park’nPay app will also have an accessibility mode option where customers with a mobile parking permit can customise their experience to search for accessible parking, start a parking session and receive notifications,” Dominello added.

Real-time parking data will come online in the app as each council area is onboarded and will be completed later this year.


Tags Google Cloud

