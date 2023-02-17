Menu
DXC Technology delivers mining system for South Australia

Part of an $8M investment by the SA government to replace its manually intensive applications and business processes.

Coober Pedy, South Australia

DXC Technology has landed a new project with the South Australian Department for Energy and Mining to deliver a mining and exploration regulation system (MERS). 

Part of an $8 million investment by the South Australian government to replace its manually intensive applications and business processes, the project is expected to transform the regulatory approval process for SA’s mineral resources sector, enhancing the customer experience and enabling industry to focus on resource exploration and economic development.

DXC’s cloud-based solution will use Microsoft Dynamics 365 on Azure to provide an automated digital process covering exploration, quarrying and mining licensing and lease impact assessment and management through to regulated compliance and royalties management.

“We look forward to leveraging our expertise in Microsoft cloud-based solutions to simplify, modernise and reimagine enterprise applications for the South Australian government,” DXC Asia Pacific president Seelan Nayagam said. 

When complete, the first phase is expected to significantly reduce exploration regulatory approvals’ timelines, as well as delivering the top 22 regulatory processes by early 2024.

The digital system will contain a new industry portal and fully automated lean designed business processes, which will enhance customer experience, create regulatory efficiency, reduce time navigating regulatory processes, and enable industry to focus on resource exploration and economic development.

To support the new project, DXC will grow its Microsoft capability in South Australia including several new traineeships.


