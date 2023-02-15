Shirley Harrod takes over SixPivot leadership

Shirley Harrod (SixPivot) Credit: SixPivot

Application developer SixPivot has promoted its general manager, Shirley Harrod, to CEO as founder Faith Rees steps back.

Harrod joined SixPivot as general manager for people and customer success from Unisys last year where she was tasked with creating personal development programs and eliminating "any blockers for optimal performance are addressed along the way".

Speaking to ARN, Harrod said her new role will see her continue to “nurture and enhance the remarkable culture that already exists within the company”, as well as “empowering and developing [SixPivot’s] team even further.

“I feel incredibly grateful and eager to assume this role of CEO of SixPivot,” she said. “When presented with the opportunity to work alongside such a talented and amazing group of individuals, it was not something I could refuse.

“I am committed to exploring ways to improve the lives of our customers and the wider community. It is important to do all the above in a financially sustainable way. As we have learned from the past few years, it is essential to embrace change, continuously evolve and stay one step ahead.”

Before joining SixPivot, Harrod served as Unisys’ director of client management for the southern region and has also held senior roles at the likes of Readify and Fujitsu.

Meanwhile, SixPivot founder and outgoing CEO Faith Rees announced she will now be focusing on doubling down her scale-up Cloud Ctrl, a cloud cost management platform.

Credit: Faith Reese Faith Reese (SixPivot)

Reese also announced the “quiet” launch of a new SixPivot company, Jump Spiders, which focuses on helping customers commercialise IP into a software-as-a-service offering.

Speaking to ARN about the transition, Rees said: "When I started SixPivot eight years ago I had a vision of not only creating a respected and innovative software development consultancy but creating a place where people genuinely wanted to come together and create awesome things.

"My philosophy was simple: 'We spend so much of our lives at work, we should be able to choose who to work with – both our colleagues and our customers. Starting at ground zero who we become is up to us.'



"SixPivot was founded on bringing people together with strong values alignment and giving them the trust, freedom and space to do great work for our customers. Work that was meaningful and had an impact."

Rees added that as she focuses her attention on Cloud Ctrl, she is looking at replicating a "similar culture and philosophy".

"Cloud Ctrl is there to solve the challenges that our modern public cloud world presents. Our agility to respond to the ever-changing cloud landscape is one of the key pillars that will continue to set Cloud Ctrl apart from its competitors," she added.

"I could not be happier to hand the baton to Shirley and watch her work with the SixPivot team as it enters a new phase of innovation under her leadership."

In a post on LinkedIn, Rees added that Jump Spiders’ first product is expected to be launched before the end of 2023.

