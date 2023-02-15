Tech Data launches cloud services in Australia

Credit: Supplied

Tech Data has brought its enhanced cloud services portfolio into the Australian market.



Featuring more than 100 types of services across professional and support services, Tech Data’s enhanced cloud services portfolio is aimed at enabling the channel partners to capture and capitalise on opportunities related to their cloud business.

The expanded portfolio of cloud services covers an array of focused offerings like managed services, where resellers will be able to drive value for customers and help accelerate their move to cloud.

While the independent software vendor (ISV) solutions factory will help with app modernisation embedding more advanced technology.

The enhanced portfolio also includes professional services and business applications, and Australian partners have already begun to engage in piloting the services offering.

“Tech Data’s enhanced portfolio of cloud services will support resellers keen to expand beyond cloud products, by enabling further value-add via professional and support services that capture new opportunities as the cloud platform matures,” Tech Data APJ vice president of next generation technologies Sundaresan Kanappan said.

Tech Data A/NZ cloud business leader Nicholas Jamsek added its global capabilities and local support, partners can leverage tools, solutions, and white label services to address business needs and grow their practice at pace

“In today’s economy where we are facing continuous skills shortage, partners need to continually evolve and innovate to meet the increasing end user demands,” he said. “With the enhanced cloud services and CoE now available in Australia, we look forward to helping even more partners achieve better results in this dynamic and competitive landscape."

Tech Data’s enhanced cloud services portfolio includes cloud implementation, deployment, configuration, migration, as well as reactive break-fix support services, trouble ticket management, service-level agreement (SLA)-based support plans, and proactive monitoring of infrastructure.

Currently these services are available for Tech Data’s cloud services vendor partners like Microsoft and AWS in Australia, Hong Kong, India, Indonesia, Japan, Malaysia, Singapore, and Vietnam.

Tech Data’s cloud managed services which ensures 24/7 monitoring of workloads on the cloud will also cover custom offerings for AWS and Microsoft’s Infrastructure as a Service (IaaS) and Platform as a Service (PaaS) business models.

In October last year, Tech Data Australia and New Zealand (A/NZ) vice president and country manager Andy Berry revealed it was keeping a razor sharp focus on the key technology areas of hybrid cloud, security, artificial intelligence and data analytics.

He said to ARN that the business was focusing on partners that are big in those spaces while also moving away from technology that doesn't align to its key areas.

“You've got to decide on what you want to go harder on and what do you move away from and part of it is to do with being part of a global organisation. What can you pick up and bring into the market here from overseas? Those are the things that we're focused around in that cloud, security, analytics and data space,” Berry said.

One of the key initiatives Tech Data is also focused on is its Centres of Excellence (CoE), which was introduced alongside IBM in July 2021 to address the growing demand for big data and business analytics solutions in the region.







