Vodafone and Nokia bring 5G to Sydney Cricket Ground

Sydney Cricket Ground (SCG) Credit: Dreamstime

Vodafone has deployed a high-speed 5G network to Sydney Cricket Ground in partnership with its network equipment supplier, Nokia.

The telecommunications provider claimed it delivered download speeds of close to two gigabits per second (Gbps) to a Google Pixel device over its 5G millimetre wave (mmWave) network.

Using Nokia’s carrier aggregation solution, the network’s download stream of 2Gbps can simultaneously stream more than 400 high-definition videos or download a full 4K movie in less than two minutes, Vodafone claimed.

“5G mmWave opens up a world of digital possibilities for consumers and businesses alike,” said Giovanni Chiarelli, Vodafone CTO.

“With its superfast download and upload speeds, this technology could one day provide new ways for crowds to interact and get closer to the action like never before.”

“It’s not just sporting stadiums and crowds to benefit from greater connectivity. Millimetre wave spectrum is an integral part of our 5G network that will boost performance in densely populated areas including entertainment hubs, CBDs and other high-traffic areas.”

Vodafone said it rolled out 1,040 5G sites in 2022, taking its total number of sites to 2,055 across Australia.

Sydney Cricket Ground has previously worked with NEC, via Venues NSW’s network, and Skyfii, which has been providing its software-as-a-service solution since 2019.