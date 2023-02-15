Nexon partners with ISV Citadel for AWS compliance

Nexon will offer Citadel’s compliance technology to its customers.

L-R: Glenn Mason (Nexon), Mark Ghiasy ( Citadel ), Helder Klemp (DNX Solutions) and Elliot Jurd (Nexon) Credit: Citadel

Nexon Asia Pacific has partnered with Australian independent software vendor Citadel to provide customers with a compliance platform for Amazon Web Services (AWS).

The IT service provider has made Citadel’s AWS security and compliance platform generally available to its customers that are aimed at the “evolving needs of the digital landscape”.

Meanwhile, Citadel will benefit by gaining access to the “extensive reach and resources” of Nexon to expand its combined product service offering.

"This partnership with Nexon marks a significant milestone for Citadel,” said Citadel CTO and co-founder Allan Denot.

“We are excited to collaborate and accelerate the development of our platform, enabling more companies to drive innovation in the cloud."

Nexon general manager of DevOps and application modernisation Glenn Mason added that the partnership will bring the “ultimate balance of simplicity and control to managing AWS infrastructure, especially in those highly regulated industries”.

Earlier this month, Nexon signed a multi-year agreement to provide managed IT services to retail property group Region to proactively manage its portfolio of shopping centres within Australia.

In November 2022, it also boosted its Microsoft Dynamics 365 Business Central skills by acquiring Liveware Solutions.