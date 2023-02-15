Bluechip Infotech shores up cyber security portfolio with Menlo deal

Combining Bluechip’s IT infrastructure and expertise with Menlo’s cloud-based platform.

Johnson Hsiung (Bluechip Infotech) Credit: Bluechip Infotech

Menlo Security has signed a distribution deal with Bluechip Infotech to be its Australian distributor, bringing its solutions into the country.



Labelled a “strategic distributor”, Bluechip will offer Menlo’s portfolio of products, combining its IT infrastructure and expertise with the security vendor’s cloud-based platform.



Johnson Hsiung, managing director of Bluechip, said Menlo’s approach to security impressed the distributor, which he claimed was “built based on zero trust principles that leverage isolation as a core architectural pillar” and complements Bluechip's existing cyber security offering.



“This partnership will enable us to deliver a comprehensive security solution that combines the best of both our companies,” he said.

“We are confident that this solution will help organisations in Australia better protect their digital operations from cyber threats.”

Meanwhile, Chris Georgellis, managing director of Menlo Security Australia, claimed that the partnership “is a testament to our commitment to providing the best security solutions to our customers”.

“With the help of BlueChip Infotech’s expertise and infrastructure, we are confident that we can help organisations in Australia secure their digital operations at scale,” he added.

Bluechip’s move to shore up its cyber security portfolio comes almost a month after it signed a distribution deal with Malwarebytes in January, covering its incident response, endpoint protection and endpoint protection and response platforms.