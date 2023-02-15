Menu
Bluechip Infotech shores up cyber security portfolio with Menlo deal

Bluechip Infotech shores up cyber security portfolio with Menlo deal

Combining Bluechip’s IT infrastructure and expertise with Menlo’s cloud-based platform.

Sasha Karen Sasha Karen (ARN)
Comments
Johnson Hsiung (Bluechip Infotech)

Johnson Hsiung (Bluechip Infotech)

Credit: Bluechip Infotech

Menlo Security has signed a distribution deal with Bluechip Infotech to be its Australian distributor, bringing its solutions into the country.

Labelled a “strategic distributor”, Bluechip will offer Menlo’s portfolio of products, combining its IT infrastructure and expertise with the security vendor’s cloud-based platform.

Johnson Hsiung, managing director of Bluechip, said Menlo’s approach to security impressed the distributor, which he claimed was “built based on zero trust principles that leverage isolation as a core architectural pillar” and complements Bluechip's existing cyber security offering.

“This partnership will enable us to deliver a comprehensive security solution that combines the best of both our companies,” he said.

“We are confident that this solution will help organisations in Australia better protect their digital operations from cyber threats.”

Meanwhile, Chris Georgellis, managing director of Menlo Security Australia, claimed that the partnership “is a testament to our commitment to providing the best security solutions to our customers”.

“With the help of BlueChip Infotech’s expertise and infrastructure, we are confident that we can help organisations in Australia secure their digital operations at scale,” he added.

Bluechip’s move to shore up its cyber security portfolio comes almost a month after it signed a distribution deal with Malwarebytes in January, covering its incident response, endpoint protection and endpoint protection and response platforms. 


Follow Us

Join the newsletter!

Or

Sign up to gain exclusive access to email subscriptions, event invitations, competitions, giveaways, and much more.

Membership is free, and your security and privacy remain protected. View our privacy policy before signing up.

Error: Please check your email address.

Tags bluechip infotechMenlo Security

Events

EDGE 2023

EDGE is the leading technology conference for business leaders in Australia and New Zealand, built on the foundations of collaboration, education and advancement.

WIICTA 2023

ARN has celebrated gender diversity and recognised female excellence across the Australian tech channel since first launching WIICTA in 2012, acknowledging the achievements of a talented group of female front runners who have become influential figures across the local industry.

ARN Innovation Awards 2023

Innovation Awards is the market-leading awards program for celebrating ecosystem innovation and excellence across the technology sector in Australia.

Brand Post

Show Comments
 