SkyMesh to offer Fixed Line services

Now offers services across all of NBN’s access technology types.

Brisbane-headquartered telco and internet service provider SkyMesh has expanded into the National Broadband Network (NBN) Fixed Line market, claiming it can now connect any home or business in the country to the NBN.

Labelled as a “significant milestone” for the provider, the expansion into NBN Fixed Line means SkyMesh offers services across all of NBN’s access technologies.

“The expansion provides an opportunity for SkyMesh to provide the full range of NBN services, making it easier for customers to choose a provider that caters to their needs,” said SkyMesh director of sales and technical support Adele Corazzini. 

The provider added that it has additional products being planned but did not provide any details.

SkyMesh’s move into Fixed Line comes months after it expanded its satellite focus with the acquisition of 6,200 customers from Harbour ISP back in December.

This move also comes a day after NBN Co announced one million more premises were added to its FTTP upgrade initiative, this time being for residential and business premises across suburbs from all states and territories.

Currently, three million fibre-to-the-node (FTTN) connections are expected to be upgraded to FTTP by the end of 2025.


