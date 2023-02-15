Vocus appoints Gartner’s Dominic Hughes to lead channel sales

Dominic Hughes (Vocus) Credit: Vocus

Vocus Australia has appointed a new channel lead for Australia in the form of former Gartner account manager Dominic Hughes.

Based in Adelaide, Hughes will now take on the role of head of indirect channels, focusing on enabling partners to be a “key part of Vocus’ growth today and into the future”.

Hughes previously spent three years with the analyst firm Gartner as a senior account manager. Prior to then, he spent 15 years in the telecommunications industry in the UK, where he led the growth partner channel at TalkTalk and the strategic partner team at GCI/Naastar.

“Globally, all organisations are encountering some big headwinds on a macro level and we know that projects need to deliver customer value in months, not years,” he said.

“This means delivering more quickly, with greater flexibility and for us, always having the outcome for partners and customers front of mind.

“Vocus is a challenger in the market and is relentless in building competitive advantage. It’s a great culture and one I know is a great fit with high-performing partners," he added.

Hughes takes over the role from Monique Esplin, who returned to her native New Zealand at the end of last year to join Amazon Web Services (AWS).

He joins Vocus as the company embarks on a revamp of its channel partner program and its $1 billion investment in major upgrades and extensions to its fibre network and solutions.

As such, Hughes said there was a huge opportunity for Vocus and its partners to leverage technologies like advanced automation, artificial intelligence and machine learning for customers.

Vocus general manager, channel and go-to-market Charlotte Schraa said Hughes was a great fit for leading the company’s channel strategy and team.

“Dominic has a breadth of experience across the channel ecosystem that is very relevant to us and the opportunity we have in the market,” she said.

“He’s a true channel advocate and above all, he exemplifies the Vocus culture and values of teamwork, disruptive thinking and customer focus.”