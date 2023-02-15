Menu
Partners to gain from 'strong IoT play' with new Thinxtra program

Hunting for VARs, SIs and MSPs.

Credit: Thinxtra

Internet of things (IoT) network specialist Thinxtra is seeking out new partners as it launches its inaugural partner program.

Based on a two-tiered structure – Registered and X-partner – the program offers strategic business planning, training and enablement workshops for making the most of IoT opportunities, demand generation and account mapping, sales tools and pre-and post-sales support.

Speaking to ARN, Thinxtra CEO Nicholas Lambrou said the aim of the program was to introduce end-to-end product-tied solutions out of the box for partners that have not developed their own platform or device to connect immediately to the specialist's network.

“Partners have been core to our business since our foundation and we have established our inaugural Partner Program to help them develop a strong, massive IoT play with a unique solution so they can capitalise on its upward trajectory and ultimately boost their competitiveness,” he said.

Progression through the tiers, Lambrou added, is based on an investment of levels into Thinxtra's solutions.

Coinciding with the program release, the specialist is also looking to expand its partner ecosystem with a recruitment drive, hunting out value-added resellers (VAR), systems integrators (SI) and managed services providers (MSP).

It also has plans for a distribution channel, which it plans to act on in the “near future”. 

“The rise of massive IoT is similar to that of cloud computing,” Lambrou added.

“Despite a slow start, it has reached an inflexion point with a limitless upwards trajectory. Amid this growth, amplified by the maturing of Industry 4.0, Thinxtra’s channel strategy is designed to drive the continued diversification of existing channels and foster new business models.”

In addition, the specialist is also looking for partners outside of the IT industry, such as businesses in asset management, supply chain and logistics, property and facilities management, utilities and smart cities industries.

Thinxtra’s push for partner onboarding comes months after the specialist flagged its intentions to recruit more partners in September last year, as well as announced the hires of Jason Ward as its partner business manager and Roger Smith as sales director.


