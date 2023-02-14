Nutanix launches partner ‘starter kit’ in A/NZ

Aims to help partners get started with Nutanix Cloud Platform.

Matt Maw (Nutanix) Credit: ARN

Hyperconverged infrastructure vendor Nutanix has launched a new starter pack to help Australian and New Zealand (A/NZ) partners get acquainted with its cloud platform.

According to Nutanix, the Starter Kit Bundle offers the “quickest and easiest way” to get started with the Nutanix Cloud Platform.

The kit will include deployment and migration services and education vouchers covering Nutanix’s hybrid multi-cloud platform, integrated virtualisation and one-click management.

Matt Maw, head of channel at Nutanix A/NZ, said the Starter Kit can be deployed on any hardware within the Nutanix hardware compatibility list or on supported public or service provider clouds.

“Our bundle is purpose-built to help our partners engage new logos and get them started with Nutanix in an effortless way,” Maw said. “It’s an express on-ramp that will simplify and streamline the initial sales cycle, then open the door to future expansion deals.”

The Nutanix Cloud Infrastructure Pro and Nutanix Cloud Manager Starter are included in the bundle.

Meanwhile, deployment and migration services include Cluster deployment at a single site for up to eight nodes on the customer’s choice of supported hardware platforms.

Fastrack deployments are also available for integrations of Nutanix Prism and Nutanix Move for VM migration.

Education and certification will see partners gain Nutanix Certified Professional (NCP) exam vouchers for three students and three individual seats for the Nutanix Cloud Platform. There will also be multi-cloud infrastructure classes with virtual instructor-led training.

“We created this bundle following feedback from partners that customers are looking to mitigate risk due to changes in the vendor landscape,” said Michael Magura, vice president of Asia Pacific channel sales at Nutanix.

“As a result, customers are looking to establish a dual vendor strategy for particular workloads or migrate from their current vendor and the Starter Kit is designed to help build that migration bridge for ease and assurance of transition.

“Critically, we believe that once customers experience Nutanix, it won’t be long before they engage our partners to increase their deployment.”

The launch comes amid rumours of Nutanix's impending acquisition by its ally Hewlett Packard Enterprise (HPE), a deal cited as being mutually beneficial to both companies.