The inside story of Centorrino Technologies, a model of MSP success

In a competitive market, this Melbourne-born business is standing out from the crowd.

Adam Centorrino (Centorrino Technologies) Credit: Centorrino Technologies

Ask Adam Centorrino to cast his mind back through a treasure trove of memories spanning more than two decades of business, and chances are, he’ll reference a $100,000 hardware deal in 2007.



Housing approximately 25 servers at the time -- the largest deal to then come through the company doors -- the signing of the contract was as symbolic as it was significant.

“That was a big deal for a company that had only been around for about a year,” recalled Centorrino, casting back to the early days of Centorrino Technologies (CT). “All of those initial deals and subsequent learnings were just sensational. That thrill and that rush as we were growing was one of the best feelings of my life.”

Entrepreneurship is addictive. But the thrill of the deal and the rush of excitement is not triggered by monetary value -- albeit useful given the predictable cash flow challenges that plague start-ups -- rather something much deeper.

“I’m really passionate about winning new customers, outsmarting the competition and putting something together that others haven’t really thought of,” Centorrino said. “It has always been something that has helped us stand out from the crowd.”

Founded in 2006, the Melbourne-born business is widely recognised as one of the most respected managed service providers (MSPs) in Australia -- a pioneer in customer service and a force within outsourcing.

To truly understand the DNA of the company, high school is when Centorrino’s passion for computers -- evident since grade five -- shone through and culminated in the then teenager helping his secondary school with network support. This was despite an original desire to become a forensic scientist.

Enthused by the experience of managing large IT environments, side hustles soon followed fixing computers for friends, teachers and family members -- captivated by the thrill of not letting an issue overcome him.

But it was after pursuing a double degree in Computer Science and Business -- and spending roughly half a day at university -- that Centorrino took an enormous leap of faith.

“I found it unbearably boring, so I located the Dean of the subject and asked, ‘how do I fast track this? How do I just sit the exams tomorrow?’ but he said that was impossible,” he recalled. “And so I said, ‘no worries then, I'm out of here’.”

At this point, a fleeting university dropout morphed into a fledgling entrepreneur, kick-started by a casual conversation with a local accountant -- “Hey, I’m going to start a business. I have no idea what to do. Can you help me?”

Whether displaying the bravery of a business guru or the naive nature of youth, CT was founded by Centorrino in 2006, in a market embracing offshoring at the expense of customer experience.

“That's what pushed me to join the IT sector,” he said. “I wanted to make sure IT and customer service could still go in the same sentence.”

Speaking as founder and CEO, Centorrino started out with “absolutely no idea about business” but understood the importance of building a team and turned to his trusted friends to avoid becoming saddled by a one-man band status.

Working for free and living at home with his parents, 100 per cent of what the company earned was going into salaries or to cover stock but the pressure didn’t faze a young kid essentially learning on the job,

“Flying by the seat of my pants was all part of growing and learning, and most importantly, I was having fun along the way,” clarified Centorrino, with a smile. “We had a great team culture because I literally hired mates from school but those first 4-5 years of my ‘business’ life really taught me a lot of lessons.”

Galvanised by a passion for service excellence, CT benefited from entering the managed IT services space early even if Centorrino labelled the move as a “stumble” rather than a stroke of genius -- citing the shift to consumption as an accident.

“In the early days, cash flow was a significant problem because we had a lot of education customers and schools wanted us to do most of the work during the term but I still had to pay wages during holidays,” he explained.

“To combat this I came up with this concept of signing customers onto a monthly service fee model. This was amazingly successful and gave me such an awesome feeling.”

Lessons learnt

While the benefit of hindsight is most certainly a wonderful thing, the age-old adage does allow opportunity for sober reflection. Away from the hustle and bustle of daily business operations, Centorrino acknowledged “three big changes” that should have been implemented sooner.

“I would get a mentor much earlier,” he said. “Unfortunately, those first 4-5 years were literally time wasted in terms of lessons learnt. If I could’ve learnt from a mentor who could have guided me, I would’ve saved that time and we would be further ahead of where we are today.”

And perhaps such a mentor would have advised the entrepreneur to expand beyond his Victorian roots at a much faster rate.

“I wouldn't have been so close minded about exploring opportunities further afield,” he recalled. “I would have absolutely gone harder into other states or harder into the international market rather than just staying in my backyard.

“Once we nailed it in Victoria, I should have taken a few more risks and gone into these other markets while they were still immature.”

As a result, Centorrino is now becoming less risk-averse when pursuing potential opportunities. But don’t confuse such an approach with blind enthusiasm.

“I should have been more focused and said ‘no’ to more things,” he referenced. “Early on I was just running for everything and getting excited over every deal. I was immature and didn't understand that saying no could have propelled me further forward.

“But if I had my time again, I would have made us as focused as we are today. That’s one of our biggest strengths right now.”

In looking back, Centorrino is comfortable accepting that in the early days of building a start-up, the art of business did not come naturally.

Tough lessons and painful challenges dutifully followed, and when combined with the lack of business acumen in his circle of family and friends, the formative years of CT were centred around a one step forward, two steps backward type scenario.

“I had to make a lot of mistakes, learn from them and progress from there,” he said. “Early on, there were a lot of little things that I just had no idea about. I was too young to get a credit card and cash flow management was something I’d never heard of.”

Therefore, the young entrepreneur encountered his first “big problem”.

“I couldn’t pay for goods until I got money from the customer but the customer wouldn’t give me the money until I gave them the goods,” he added. “One thing I was very good at was being resourceful and so I asked my dad to go out and get a credit card in his name for me.”

While supportive parents came to the rescue to allow the company to blossom into life, working with friends caused problems further down the line -- chiefly due to a lack of passion for customer service.

Likewise, the temptation to employ sub-standard employees at much cheaper salaries -- despite being able to afford competitive market rates -- caused a domino effect of poor service and subsequent customer losses.

“I was really proud that we were picking up so many customers but we were losing them out the other side because ultimately we delivered a poor service,” Centorrino said. “This was a real blow to my confidence and I really took that to heart.

“Once I learnt that we had to hire people who put customer service first, we never looked back and that’s a principle I've moulded CT around ever since.”

The importance of looking after team members is not lost on Centorrino, who recognises the value of empowering employees through building a collaborative and supportive workplace environment.

“I’m incredibly fortunate to have a lot of the early team members still present and involved at CT today and I am super proud of what we have been able to achieve together,” he noted.

Even when the business was small, Centorrino’s ambitions were without limit. This was a young man without fear who would look across the competitive landscape and attempt to replicate the market leaders, ignoring obvious financial limitations during the early days.

“I’d look at our enormous competitors and try to copy them,” he said. “I’d think, they’ve got certain internal systems, we can do that too.

“One time we set out to build our own customised internal ticket management and inventory software. We blew lots of money on it and it just really went nowhere. Customised software for an MSP, especially at that point in time, just wasn't the right approach. It took me a good four years to learn all of those lessons.”

Building a unique value proposition

Fast forward to 2023 and the business houses more than 220 employees based across Australia and New Zealand, spearheaded by a loyal team of executives -- the majority of which have been with the company for over 10 years.

“I’m absolutely blown away by how talented and passionate the people at CT are,” Centorrino stated. “I respect that they have choice and there's a lot of opportunity in the market.

“Our team members are the fundamental reason why we've successfully grown so quickly and that is something I certainly don't take for granted.”

In essence, it’s the 220 employees delivering on a daily basis, providing fresh ideas and driving new standards of excellence both internally and externally -- “from high school to now, I’ve only ever worked at CT. I rely on our team members who are pivotal to our current and on-going success.”

And despite the battle scars of starting a business from scratch and overcoming the predicable -- but nonetheless painful -- growing pains of a start-up, Centorrino remains motivated to continue enhancing employee experience levels to ensure CT becomes “an even better place to work”.

“We’ve hired people who are passionate about making sure we’ve delivered great work, nailing the execution and just focusing on providing a great experience,” he said.

Now moulded by more than 20 years of experience, CT is razor-focused on building a culture of service excellence, spanning a portfolio of managed IT services and support, in addition to workstations and networks expertise.

Such focus is evident through the successful scoring a 10th consecutive company win at the Australian Service Excellence Awards (ASEA), hosted by the Customer Service Institute of Australia (CSIA) in October 2022.

"If our customer service declines, whether it’s NPS scores, customer sentiment or customer feedback, we’ll halt the growth, address the customer outcomes and then go back to pursuing the growth,” Centorrino cautioned. “I want to make sure that every single one of our customers has our time and attention and I want every customer to know they are our most important customer.”

CT as a company continues to record between 20-35 per cent year-on-year growth since inception, a feat that has become “business as usual” despite ongoing economic and societal challenges.

Naturally, spearheading further growth and maintaining such healthy financials remains a core priority in the months ahead but Centorrino was quick to stress that expansion will not come at the expense of quality or customer experience.

“It’s about making sure the customer really understands and is on board with what we’re doing, so we can build that high-quality partnership together,” Centorrino added.