Dicker Data to diversify tech stack with Cloudflare

Comes as Dicker looks to strengthens its zero trust solution portfolio.

Vlad Mitnovetski (Dicker Data) Credit: Dicker Data

Dicker Data is ramping up its zero trust game by partnering with Cloudflare in Australia.

The distributor will now offer Cloudflare’s internet and application security solutions to channel partners.

According to Dicker Data, Cloudflare’s technology integrates with cloud providers from vendors like Microsoft Azure, enabling the distributor’s partners to accelerate their adoption of Cloudflare.

Solutions include integrated content delivery networks (CDN) to speed up Azure-hosted website content, web application firewalls (WAF) to secure Azure-hosted websites and Cloudflare’s analytics and optimisation engine to help partners deliver a better experience on the Microsoft Azure platform for their end-customers.

“Our focus is to support our channel partners to reach customers who are looking for cyber security solutions in the age of zero trust,” said Wendy Komadina, head of partnerships and alliances for Asia Pacific, Japan and China (APJC) at Cloudflare.

The announcement forms part of Dicker Data’s ongoing investment in cyber security, something the distributor ramped up significantly by buying Hills’ IT and security division.

Since then, it has signed partnerships with Carbonite + Webroot and OpenText Security Solutions.

“Dicker Data are best-of-breed distribution leaders in the ANZ technology sector with an extensive reseller base and a track record of success,” said Vlad Mitnovetski, executive director and chief operating officer at Dicker Data.

“We are excited to work with them to bring zero trust solutions to different sectors in the A/NZ [Australia and New Zealand] region. I’m pleased to welcome Cloudflare to Dicker Data as we continue to grow and diversify our technology portfolio to meet the emerging needs of the Australian market and our valued partners.

“Cloudflare brings a range of offerings that will support our partners in managing multi-cloud environments and provides comprehensive cyber security solutions for hybrid workers and websites.

“The appointment of Cloudflare is in line with our commitment to provide our partners with access to the most comprehensive cyber security solutions, enabling them to protect their extensive networks of Australian businesses.”