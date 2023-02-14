Menu
1M more premises to get FTTP upgrades

Three million FTTN connections expected to be upgraded to FTTP by the end of 2025.

A million premises will be set for full fibre upgrades on the National Broadband Network (NBN) soon as NBN Co reveals the next suburbs slated for connection upgrades.

In this latest wave of fibre-to-the-premises (FTTP) eligibility, the upgrade for both residential and business premises this time is across suburbs from states and territories.

The ongoing initiative, which was announced in November 2021 for an initial 200,000 premises, sees NBN Co bring fibre-to-the-node (FTTN) and fibre-to-the-curb (FTTC) connections over to fibre-to-the-premises (FTTP).

According to NBN Co COO Kathrine Dyer, so far three million FTTN connections are expected to be upgraded to FTTP by the end of 2025.

“In just six years data use has tripled on the NBN network – and that exponential growth is expected to continue as customer demands increase to meet new technology,” she said.

The initiative was also boosted with the Australian government’s funding commitment of over $2.4 billion towards the upgrades, which was earmarked in October 2022 to update the connections on an additional 1.5 million homes and businesses in the FTTN network. 

After the initial announcement, it also said in October 2022 that it would link a further 300,000 units to FTTP connections in suburbs across all states and the Australian Capital Territory (ACT).


