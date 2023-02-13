Telstra Purple to support Microsoft services with dedicated practice

Combines Microsoft product, sales and delivery specialists with a team of 20 and technical experts from Telstra.

Vanessa Sorenson (Microosft) Credit: Supplied

Telstra Purple is set to support Microsoft services for businesses with the launch of a dedicated end-to-end practice.

Named a key part of Telstra and Microsoft’s expanded five-year agreement, which was signed in July last year, the practice combines Microsoft product, sales and delivery specialists with a team of 20 and supported by connectivity and technology experts from the telco.

Credit: Telstra Purple Gretchen Cooke (Telstra Purple)

Gretchen Cooke, Telstra Purple growth and transformation executive, said the practice is anticipated to bring scale to the managed services arm’s “ability to provide maximum value for our joint customers, no matter where they are in their digital journey or the size or style of their business”.



“Our practice experts are accredited by Microsoft and have a proven track record of leading successful transformations with Microsoft solutions, from workplace migrations to designing cloud strategies with purpose,” she said.

Meanwhile, Vanessa Sorenson, Microsoft chief partner officer, said the practice complements the existing working relationship between the two companies.

“We already work closely with the Telstra Purple team to address the challenges our customers are facing and maximise the potential of Telstra’s network and connectivity leadership and Microsoft’s technology solutions,” she added.

“With a dedicated Microsoft Practice at Telstra Purple, we’ll be able to put even more focus on collaboration to develop new and innovative customer solutions, bringing experts and insights from Telstra, Microsoft and our customers together.”

The partnership between Telstra and Microsoft is also cultivating the telco’s development of a suite of “new industry-based solutions using Microsoft technology”, such as Azure, Microsoft 365 and Teams, for hybrid working and cloud migration.