KPMG Australia wins Dynamics support with Melbourne Airport

Credit: Melbourne Airport

KPMG Australia has bagged a support contract with Melbourne Airport to manage its Microsoft Dynamics applications.

KPMG will support Melbourne Airport's Microsoft Dynamics implementation across financials, supply chain, sales, customer service and marketing. This includes management of system updates, ongoing enhancements and incidents.

The multi-year engagement will focus on “solution evergreening” to help Melbourne Airport to maximise investment in the Microsoft Dynamics platform, KPMG said.

Melbourne Airport is currently undergoing a transformation program whereby it is replacing its core back-office platforms.

According to KPMG, the managed services contract will be dedicated to Melbourne Airport’s assessment and uptake of Microsoft’s ongoing and regular innovations.

Asia Pacific chief information officer Anthony Tomai said the transformation will “broaden [its] focus from technology services to business outcomes”.

“KPMG’s approach and capabilities fit firmly with this goal,” he said. “Working with KPMG will help us to widen our breadth of expertise and ensure that our systems provide real value to our operations and customers.”

KPMG Partner Rayan Stephan said that the engagement reflects a market in which clients want more than incident management from their association management systems provider.

“We are delighted to have been selected by APAC [Australia Pacific Airports Corporation] to ensure that its ongoing investment in Melbourne Airport’s software-as-a-service platform is optimised,” he said.

“Our [KPMG on-demand service] Powered Evolution approach provides clients with an augmented application managed services model with a business mindset at the core of the service offering beyond the traditional resolution of incidents in the technology platform.

“We look forward to bringing together cross-functional expertise from across KPMG to enhance the value of Melbourne Airport’s operational transformation beyond the technology platform.”

The announcement comes as the global systems integrator acquires Adelaide-headquartered SAP partner Think180.