Menu
KPMG Australia wins Dynamics support with Melbourne Airport

KPMG Australia wins Dynamics support with Melbourne Airport

Airport transformation will “broaden its focus from technology services to business outcomes”.

Eleanor Dickinson Eleanor Dickinson (ARN)
Comments
Credit: Melbourne Airport

KPMG Australia has bagged a support contract with Melbourne Airport to manage its Microsoft Dynamics applications.  

KPMG will support Melbourne Airport's Microsoft Dynamics implementation across financials, supply chain, sales, customer service and marketing. This includes management of system updates, ongoing enhancements and incidents. 

The multi-year engagement will focus on “solution evergreening” to help Melbourne Airport to maximise investment in the Microsoft Dynamics platform, KPMG said. 

Melbourne Airport is currently undergoing a transformation program whereby it is replacing its core back-office platforms. 

According to KPMG, the managed services contract will be dedicated to Melbourne Airport’s assessment and uptake of Microsoft’s ongoing and regular innovations. 

Asia Pacific chief information officer Anthony Tomai said the transformation will “broaden [its] focus from technology services to business outcomes”. 

“KPMG’s approach and capabilities fit firmly with this goal,” he said. “Working with KPMG will help us to widen our breadth of expertise and ensure that our systems provide real value to our operations and customers.” 

KPMG Partner Rayan Stephan said that the engagement reflects a market in which clients want more than incident management from their association management systems provider. 

“We are delighted to have been selected by APAC [Australia Pacific Airports Corporation] to ensure that its ongoing investment in Melbourne Airport’s software-as-a-service platform is optimised,” he said. 

“Our [KPMG on-demand service] Powered Evolution approach provides clients with an augmented application managed services model with a business mindset at the core of the service offering beyond the traditional resolution of incidents in the technology platform.  

“We look forward to bringing together cross-functional expertise from across KPMG to enhance the value of Melbourne Airport’s operational transformation beyond the technology platform.” 

The announcement comes as the global systems integrator acquires Adelaide-headquartered SAP partner Think180.


Follow Us

Join the newsletter!

Or

Sign up to gain exclusive access to email subscriptions, event invitations, competitions, giveaways, and much more.

Membership is free, and your security and privacy remain protected. View our privacy policy before signing up.

Error: Please check your email address.

Tags MicrosoftkpmgDynamicsMelbourne Airport

Events

EDGE 2023

EDGE is the leading technology conference for business leaders in Australia and New Zealand, built on the foundations of collaboration, education and advancement.

WIICTA 2023

ARN has celebrated gender diversity and recognised female excellence across the Australian tech channel since first launching WIICTA in 2012, acknowledging the achievements of a talented group of female front runners who have become influential figures across the local industry.

ARN Innovation Awards 2023

Innovation Awards is the market-leading awards program for celebrating ecosystem innovation and excellence across the technology sector in Australia.

Brand Post

Channel Roadmap

The Channel Roadmap is a bespoke content hub housing strategic priorities from technology vendors for 2022 and beyond, partners can find the guidance on the key technologies and markets to pursue, to help build a blueprint for future success.

Show Comments
 