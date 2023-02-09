Netpoleon brings Taiwanese cyber vendor TeamT5 to A/NZ

Peter Yeh (TeamT5) Credit: TeamT5

Taiwan-based threat intelligence company TeamT5 has picked distributor Netpoleon to distribute its products in Australia and New Zealand.

TeamT5 specialises in threat hunting, advanced persistent threat (APT) detection, threat analysis, malware detection, ransomware prevention, endpoint detection and response (EDR) and anti-ransomware.

The company claims to offer specific expertise in cyber espionage in the Asia Pacific region.

“TeamT5 is providing A/NZ customers and partners with cyber intelligence that specialises in monitoring threats and threat actors from northern parts of Asia,” Netpoleon’s regional director Paul Lim said.

“These threats have seen a rise in recent years and have been detected in Australia and affected Australian business.”

TeamT5’s global sales representative Peter Yeh, who is based in Taipei, said he was “happy to be [the vendor’s] representative in the Australian market”.

“TeamT5’s experience in threat intelligence research can deliver significant help to enterprises by building strong defences before cyber attacks strike. Together, I believe we can build a safer future.”

At the end of last year, Netpoleon signed a deal to distribute security analytics vendor Skybox Security in Australia.

The vendor said that extending the partnership to Australian channel players “is a logical step towards broadening market reach”.