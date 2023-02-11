Trellix rolls out Xtend partner program with profitability key

Britt Norwood (Trellix) Credit: Trellix

Trellix has officially launched its Xtend global channel partner program, developed to increase “profitability, engagement, and growth” for partners through the adoption of the vendor’s extended detection and response (XDR) platform.

Plans for the launch were first announced in September last year and were touted as a “unified partner program” by Britt Norwood, the company’s senior vice president of global channels and commercial.

“Partners are at the forefront of our global sales strategy,” he emphasised. “To be effective, our new partner program had to be built from the ground up with their needs in mind.

"We spent a great deal of time listening to partners, reviewing industry best practices, and developing the right approach to enable partners to increase profitability, better support their customers, and lead in the XDR market.”

According to Trellix, its ‘living security’ approach through broad and deep integrations across native and third-party providers will enable partners to sell to global customers and integrate the vendor within customers’ existing environments.

Crucially, the integration aims to remove complexities, improve efficiency, and add sophisticated detection, response, and remediation of cyber threats endangering operations.

Under the program, Xtend partners can up-sell and cross-sell Trellix solutions such as endpoint, security operations (SecOps), network detection & response (NDR), data loss prevention (DLP), email security, as well as managed detection and response (MDR) services.

Trellix has also made significant investments in partner development programs to improve user experience, educate sellers on the product platform, and provide more sales opportunities.

Specific resources available to partners include its partner portal which contains a repository of guides, sales playbooks and insights into deal registration and incentive management.

On top of that, profitability programs, technical and sales resources, as well as demand generation and marketing support will be offered with the intentions of maximising value, fuel partner growth, enable go-to-market opportunities and drive qualified leads for partners.

“The new Trellix channel program was built with partners in mind, which sets it apart from the competition,” added Dr Ali Baghdadi, senior vice president and chief executive at Ingram Micro, a Trellix partner. “Their approach directly reflects the evolution of the channel and enables us to provide excellent customer experiences and build trusted relationships by delivering essential security services and solutions.

"A deeper partnership with Trellix, ongoing support, and opportunity creation will help fuel our growth. We look forward to our continued collaboration with Trellix to find the best solutions for keeping our customers safe."