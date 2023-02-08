Aussie IT jobs shrug off Dec blues with Jan growth

ACT was the state/territory with the largest decline in the sector last month.

Credit: Supplied

Australian IT job ad listings are over their holiday blues, with 2023 kicking off with a 3.8 per cent monthly rise in advertisements in the sector during January.



This is according to job advertising website SEEK’s latest Employee Dashboard report, which also recorded a decline of 7.1 per cent in December.

Only three states and territories recorded declines during the last month, with the ACT in front with a drop of 7.2 per cent. By comparison, it was the only region in December to record growth of 4.2 per cent.

Next was South Australia with a decline of 2 per cent, followed by Victoria with a slight dip of 0.3 per cent.

In terms of job ad listing growth, Darwin stood out in a first place with 25.2 per cent, but a SEEK spokesperson claimed this was based on a “very small number” of approximately 20 listings.

Queensland came second with 8.1 per cent, then both NSW and Tasmania with 3.9 per cent each, followed by Western Australia with 0.4 per cent.

The return to IT job ad listing growth comes as overall job ads in the country rose by 2.8 per cent.

In response to the overall growth, SEEK Australia and New Zealand managing director Kendra Banks said prospective employees have quite a bit of influence at the moment.

“With so many opportunities available, candidates have some serious bargaining power, so those looking to make a job or career change early this year are in a good position to negotiate,” she said.