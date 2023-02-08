Menu
Blue Connections IT promotes Paul Wilson to CTO

Responsible for the MSP’s key technical divisions.

Sasha Karen Sasha Karen (ARN)
Paul Wilson (Blue Connections IT)

Credit: Blue Connections IT

Melbourne-based managed services provider (MSP) Blue Connections IT has promoted networks, security and comms practice manager Paul Wilson to chief technology officer.

Having joined Blue Connections in 2014, Wilson will now be responsible for the growth of the MSP’s key technical divisions of networking, security and communications; cloud solutions powered by Microsoft; infrastructure, virtualisation and availability; and end-user devices.

He comes into the new CTO role with 25 years of tech-related experience, working for a range of companies in England as well as contract work in Melbourne.

“In today’s complex and rapidly changing technology landscape, businesses are no longer looking for typical personal computer, server, firewall and network solutions,” Wilson said. “They require niche products and services that suit their particular needs and ways of working.

“To address these needs, Blue Connections IT has spent the past few years investing in highly specialised skills and expertise to support its clients so that they don’t need to divert resources towards technology and training to stay ahead of current trends.” 

Wilson’s promotion comes months after Blue Connections’ involvement in revamping the network security posture for interiors retailer The Dempsey Group was revealed. 


