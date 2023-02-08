Oreta appoints Faizal Janif as first security lead

Will be tasked with accelerating growth and further development of Oreta’s security offerings.

Janif Faizal (Oreta) Credit: Janif Faizal

Melbourne-founded managed services provider (MSP) Oreta has appointed a new head of security in the form of Faizal Janif.

In his new role, Janif will oversee Oreta’s team of security specialists, which was previously led by the MSP’s head of delivery.

Based in Sydney, Janif will be responsible for accelerating the regional growth and further development of Oreta’s security offerings.

According to Oreta, Janif has extensive experience in the security industry and will ensure the company “is poised to deliver expansive value to its customers”.

"We are thrilled to welcome Faizal to the Oreta team," said Sachin Verma, director of Oreta.

"With his extensive experience and expertise in the security industry, Faizal will be a valuable asset to our company as we continue to grow and bring innovative solutions to our customers."

Janif previously worked as Asia Pacific SVP and head of cyber security advisory at financial services company Marsh McLennan.

During his 27-year career, Janif has worked at the likes of Commonwealth, AMP, HPE, Goldman Sachs and Downer in technology and security specialist roles.

“I am honoured to join the Oreta team and lead their efforts in assisting organisations to build cyber resiliency by adopting a cyber safe culture,” said Janif. "Oreta prioritises cyber security, recognising it as the greatest threat to organisations globally.

"Our commitment is to secure your future by providing innovative solutions to our customers. I am excited to play a role in Oreta's continued growth and success."

Last year in July, Oreta launched its own intellectual property in the form of a tool aimed at non-technical executives responsible for IT operations.

Named GlanceX, the tool takes data from sources, including multi-vendor technology platforms, and turns it into information for managed services customers to manage their business from a financial and commercial perspective.