ASI Solutions wins HealthShare Victoria contract

Will deploy mobile workstations and equipment.

Eleanor Dickinson Eleanor Dickinson (ARN)
Jason Eaton (ASI)

Jason Eaton (ASI)

Credit: ASI Solutions

ASI Solutions has won a contract to deploy workstations and mobile equipment for HealthShare Victoria (HSV) in a move aimed at streamlining health procurement. 

The IT services provider will now deploy Lenovo personal computers and monitors, Microsoft Surface laptops and Ergotron medical carts. 

It will also provide Advantech medical-grade touchscreen PCs and monitors. The contract includes the delivery of equipment, maintenance, support and end-user product training available to be purchased on contract if required. 

“ASI Solutions is thrilled to have secured this contract with HSV,” said Jason Eaton, sales director of ASI Solutions. 

“Our goal has always been to provide healthcare organisations with the technology they need to support their critical work and this contract allows us to do just that. The services ASI Solutions provide for healthcare services take into consideration the level of privacy and urgency that caring for the community requires.”

ASI Solutions' contract with HSV comes six months after the August opening of its collaborative Melbourne office in Mulgrave.


