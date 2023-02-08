Flexera hires David Jensen as APAC head

Comes into the role with over 30 years of experience.

Software vendor Flexera has hired David Jensen as head of its Asia Pacific (APAC) operations to drum up new opportunities.

He comes into the new role with over 30 years of experience and plans to work with his team to drive new business for the vendor in the APAC region.

“I've worked with Flexera in the past as a partner, customer and consultant for the past 13 years, which means I understand the value that Flexera brings to the market,” Jensen said.

Prior to working at Flexera, Jensen was a senior IT asset management (ITAM) and business process consultant at Resource Intelligence. Before this, he also worked at Crayon, Tribal Knowledge, Oracle, Progress and Chairman Software Systems.

Additionally, he had also founded smart parcel box provider WeveGotMail Technologies.

The appointment of Jensen coincides with the software vendor’s expansion in the APAC region through the launch of an APAC shard for its Flexera One platform.

It claimed the shard would enable “greater performance and meet all data residency requirements” in the region.

“Flexera’s ongoing investment in the APAC region exemplifies Flexera’s dedication to providing definitive IT visibility and optimization, to its customers. Flexera accelerates digital transformation and multiplies the value of technology investments,” Jensen added.

Jensen’s appointment and the launch of the APAC hosting location come nearly a year after Flexera promoted its APAC alliances manager Steve Shaw to be its first country manager for Australia and New Zealand (A/NZ) back in April 2022.