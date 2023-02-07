KPMG acquires Adelaide SAP partner Think180

Joining KPMG represents a chance for Think180 to "level up" and expand reach.

L-R: Rowan Roberts (KPMG), Stephen Silver (Think180), Pauline Doherty (KPMG), Peter Butler (Think180), John Schultz (Think180) Credit: KPMG

Global systems integrator KPMG has acquired Adelaide-headquartered SAP partner Think180 for an undisclosed sum.

Founded in 2007, Think180 works with energy, mining and construction clients across Australia to deploy SAP asset management and workflow technology.

According to KPMG, the deal will expand its capabilities in work execution, asset management, regulatory compliance, analytics, managed services and migrations and integrations.

Its clients include the likes of Powerlink Queensland and tyre company Bridgestone.

Think180 co-founders John Schultz and Stephen Silver will join KPMG as partners, with their co-founder Peter Butler joining as a principal director.

They will bring with them a 30-strong team located across Adelaide, Brisbane, Sydney and Melbourne and will become part of KPMG’s existing SAP technology team, headed by Pauline Doherty.

According to KPMG, the addition of Think180 will double its existing SAP team in Australia.

“Having built a long history delivering SAP solutions that transform business processes, realise more from existing SAP investments and utilise the latest technologies[;] joining KPMG represents a unique opportunity for us to ‘level up’ and expand our reach and impact,” said Think180 CEO John Schultz.

"KPMG shares our ambition to create a world-leading SAP solutions business right here in Australia. By merging our teams and linking in with the depth and breadth of business, technology and compliance expertise within KPMG[,] we are taking a massive step on this journey.”

Doherty meanwhile added that Think180 has already established itself as a “leading player in the assets and works space”.

“We are excited to add their expertise to our existing team and further enhance KPMG’s unique, business-oriented approach to SAP implementations,” she added.

The Think180 business will become part of KPMG later this year, subject to the completion of the acquisition.

The acquisition of Think180 comes less than a year after KPMG acquired Brisbane-headquartered enterprise software integration and automation specialist Rubicon Red back in March 2022, which saw 104 people come onboard.