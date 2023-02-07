Deloitte Australia nabs GSI win at Talend 2022 APAC partner awards

One of four award winners in the region.

Casey George (Talend) Credit: Talend)

Deloitte Australia has been recognised by Talend at its Asia Pacific (APAC) partner awards for 2022, earning it the title of Global Systems Integrator (GSI) Partner of the Year in the region.



Announced by Talend chief revenue officer Casey George during its sales kick-off in Nashville on 19 January, the cloud data integration vendor said the award was based on “demonstrated excellence within the Talend partner ecosystem in 2022” and the level of assistance provided to joint customers with data integration and governance challenges.

"A challenging economic climate and the lingering effects of a global pandemic have continued to force businesses to take a hard look at their processes and operations to remain competitive, and access to accurate, trustworthy data has never been more vital," said AJ Lim, APAC channels director at Talend.

"Our partners meet customers wherever they are in their data journey, providing proactive solutions and strategies to ensure that they can be certain about their data in uncertain economic times. We're proud to work with such impressive partners in Asia Pacific, and around the globe, that demonstrate an unwavering commitment to customer success."

Other APAC award recipients include the Malaysia-based Quandatics winning APAC Partner of the Year, Indonesia’s PT Mitra Integrasi Informatika with APAC Emerging Partner of the Year and the Japan-headquartered NS Solutions scoring APAC Innovative Partner of the Year.

Deloitte’s work in the region has previously been recognised by Talend, with it winning Partner of the Year at its 2021 awards, which were announced back in 2021.