Orica picks Cognizant for ESG platform

Rob Marchiori (Cognizant Australia country managing VP) Credit: Cognizant

Global systems integrator Cognizant has won a deal to provide an environment, social and governance (ESG) platform for Orica.

The Australian explosives and chemicals group tapped Cognizant to provide a digital platform that shows real-time reporting and forecasting of its greenhouse gas emissions.

As part of the agreement, Cognizant will leverage Orica’s existing technology investments, specifically its Microsoft Azure data lake, and provide Orica with a single ESG data platform.

The platform is expected to capture and curate Orica’s emissions data that will track its emissions and the origination of Australian carbon credit units.

“There is a growing market-driven need for large organisations in the resources industry to understand, report on and reduce their carbon footprint. As a major supplier to mining and construction companies, Orica also has an important role to play in reducing overall greenhouse gas emissions,” said Chris Crozier, Orica CIO.

“As such, we needed a trusted partner with a similar focus on ESG goals and sustainability and one with expertise in data analysis, artificial intelligence, design and IoT. We look forward to working with Cognizant to help us achieve our own sustainability objectives, while we look for ways to support our customers in meeting their own goals.”

Cognizant Australia and New Zealand sustainability lead Jonathan Smith said that companies will need to transform their product and technology strategies, supply chains and logistics models to reduce greenhouse gas emissions.

“Data is a crucial factor that allows companies to analyse their current emissions and measure against ESG goals over time, and we are incredibly proud of having been appointed as the data, AI and analytics partner for Orica to be able to measure Orica’s ESG efforts to reduce its carbon footprint,” he added.

The win comes after Cognizant's promotion of Rob Marchiori to its new country leader in Australia.

In his new role, Marchiori is responsible for innovating, developing and executing the company’s strategy for Australia and will report to Livesey.

