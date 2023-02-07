Secure Agility scores NSW cloud whole-of-govt arrangement spot

Can offer IaaS and PaaS to NSW government buyers.

David Abouhaidar (Secure Agility) Credit: Christine Wong

Secure Agility has scored a place on the NSW government’s Cloud Purchasing Arrangement (CPA) to offer its cloud services to the state public sector.



By being placed on the CPA, Secure Agility is able to offer infrastructure-as-a-service (IaaS) and platform-as-a-service (PaaS) to NSW government buyers.

It can also provide complementary services, like compute, storage, network and security, cloud onboarding, migration and professional services.

“The CPA was set up to provide departments with better services and a more streamlined and agile procurement process. Our experience with the hyperscalers means we’re well placed to do that,” said Secure Agility CEO David Abouhaidar.

The admission to the CPA complements the managed services provider’s (MSP) existing status as a Local Government Procurement (LGP) Approved Contractor.

Secure Agility is also a supplier on the federal government’s Digital Transformation Agency’s (DTA) Telecommunications Marketplace.

In October, Secure Agility promoted general manager of marketing Jody King to general manager of marketing and alliance.

He took over from Kirk Jones after he departed from Secure Agility on 14 October, which was announced a month prior in September.