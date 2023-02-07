Menu
Secure Agility scores NSW cloud whole-of-govt arrangement spot

Secure Agility scores NSW cloud whole-of-govt arrangement spot

Can offer IaaS and PaaS to NSW government buyers.

Sasha Karen Sasha Karen (ARN)
Comments
David Abouhaidar (Secure Agility)

David Abouhaidar (Secure Agility)

Credit: Christine Wong

Secure Agility has scored a place on the NSW government’s Cloud Purchasing Arrangement (CPA) to offer its cloud services to the state public sector.

By being placed on the CPA, Secure Agility is able to offer infrastructure-as-a-service (IaaS) and platform-as-a-service (PaaS) to NSW government buyers.

It can also provide complementary services, like compute, storage, network and security, cloud onboarding, migration and professional services.

“The CPA was set up to provide departments with better services and a more streamlined and agile procurement process. Our experience with the hyperscalers means we’re well placed to do that,” said Secure Agility CEO David Abouhaidar.

The admission to the CPA complements the managed services provider’s (MSP) existing status as a Local Government Procurement (LGP) Approved Contractor.

Secure Agility is also a supplier on the federal government’s Digital Transformation Agency’s (DTA) Telecommunications Marketplace

In October, Secure Agility promoted general manager of marketing Jody King to general manager of marketing and alliance. 

He took over from Kirk Jones after he departed from Secure Agility on 14 October, which was announced a month prior in September.


Follow Us

Join the newsletter!

Or

Sign up to gain exclusive access to email subscriptions, event invitations, competitions, giveaways, and much more.

Membership is free, and your security and privacy remain protected. View our privacy policy before signing up.

Error: Please check your email address.

Tags secure agility

Events

EDGE 2023

EDGE is the leading technology conference for business leaders in Australia and New Zealand, built on the foundations of collaboration, education and advancement.

WIICTA 2023

ARN has celebrated gender diversity and recognised female excellence across the Australian tech channel since first launching WIICTA in 2012, acknowledging the achievements of a talented group of female front runners who have become influential figures across the local industry.

ARN Innovation Awards 2023

Innovation Awards is the market-leading awards program for celebrating ecosystem innovation and excellence across the technology sector in Australia.

Brand Post

Show Comments
 