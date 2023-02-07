CSO Group taps ex-NSW CISO for CTO role

Matthew Fedele-Sirotich (CSO Group) Credit: (CSO Group)

IT security services provider CSO Group has turned to the NSW Government to hire its new technology lead in the form of Matthew Fedele-Sirotich.

Fedele-Sirotich will now lead CSO Group’s internal and external technical delivery and join the company’s executive team.

He joins CSO Group from a CISO role at the NSW Department of Customer Service, where he led its cyber security strategy.

Fedele-Sirotich was also CISO at the NSW Department of Communities and Justice prior to that, where, according to CSO Group, he led a first-of-its-kind zero-trust security remote work deployment leveraging the Spectra Alliance of CrowdStrike, Proofpoint, Netskope and Okta.

“Matthew's ability to look beyond a single problem, to deliver operational results to multiple stakeholders concurrently and his holistic and mature approach to solving current cyber security challenges is what anchors him as the right person for us here at CSO Group,” said Michael Simkovic, CSO Group CEO.

“We believe deeply that whilst we leverage best-of-breed technology, it is having an engaged, talented and deeply connected team that delights customers. CSO looks beyond the perimeter of technology to assist in demystifying cyber security and simplifying end-to-end thinking.”

Fedele-Sirotich said his own experience as a customer, CSO Group’s mix of business and technical expertise and strong management capability of security environments to mitigate risk and increase cyber maturity were key factors that led to him joining the company.

“Having been a customer of CSO Group, when the opportunity arose to be a part of the organisation I leaped at the opportunity,” he said.

“The organisation’s premise is different to all the other cyber security system integrators and consultancies I have worked with. They are transfixed on the outcome of their client’s reputation, bottom line and privacy. CSO Group truly partners and puts this above its own benefit.”

Last year, CSO Group was awarded a $16 million contract from NSW’s Department of Communities and Justice to improve its cyber security capabilities in a move its CEO claims has taken it "to its next level".

Running from 21 December 2020 to 30 June 2024, the contract was part of the department’s Cyber Refresh Program.