Telstra takes top 2022 Juniper Networks AI partner award

Takes the win for the APAC region in the AI-Driven Enterprise category.

Sasha Karen Sasha Karen (ARN)
Comments
Credit: Supplied

Telstra has been crowned one of Juniper Networks’ top partners for 2022 among a global cohort of over 40 recipients.

The Australian telco won the award for the Asia Pacific (APAC) region in the AI-Driven Enterprise category, but was beaten by US-based ITsavvy for the global award.

According to the networking vendor, the award criteria includes attention to customer experience, achievement of financial goals and “a partner’s ability to drive innovative business solutions”.

“These partners have demonstrated their commitment to Juniper while delivering superior outcomes, earning them Juniper Partner of the Year,” said Juniper group VP of global channel and virtual sales Gordon Mackintosh.

“Partner-initiated deal registration continues to grow each year, even during the past two years where supply chain issues had an impact on the entire industry. This extraordinary group of partners have been steadfast and transformational in our growth and Juniper owes them a wealth of gratitude for their contributions.

The award winners will be honoured at the networking vendor’s 2023 Juniper Executive Partner Summit in Madrid, Spain later in February.

Telstra’s win as Partner of the Year comes a day after the vendor announced updates to its global Juniper Partner Advantage Program, which includes new incentives and tools through a networking-as-a-service (NaaS) model.

 


