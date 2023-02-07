Menu
Aussie CX platform Cube Online bought by US-based Birdeye

Expands global reach across Australia, New Zealand and the UK.

Sasha Karen
Naveen Gupta (Birdeye)

Local customer experience (CX) platform Cube Online has been acquired by US-headquartered Birdeye, expanding its reach across Australia, New Zealand and the UK.

Founded in 2016, Cube provides businesses with a range of online services, including visibility, reviews, social media posting and observing customer touchpoints.

Birdeye, also a CX platrform, offers similar services to consumers, including online reputation management and customer insights. As a result of the deal, with its price point being undisclosed, Birdeye now covers over 100,000 businesses and nearly 1,000 employees worldwide.

By combining the two businesses, Birdeye's expanded reach has seen thousands of Cube customers already migrating over to Birdeye’s platform.

“Cube’s all-in-one digital customer experience platform mirrors Birdeye’s, and combining our two companies is a win for all customers, especially businesses with a global presence,” said Naveen Gupta, co-founder and CEO of Birdeye.

Cube co-founder and CEO Tony Van-Eyk agreed with Gupta’s sentiments, claiming that the acquiring business was a “natural fit”.

“This is a great outcome for Cube customers as they will access the best technology in the world and massively enhanced support infrastructure,” Van-Eyk added. “We couldn’t be more excited to join the Birdeye family, and we look forward to the work ahead.”


