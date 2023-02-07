Federal Govt opens $40M funding pool to improve mobile coverage

The $40 million IMCR aims to deploy new mobile infrastructure at 54 target locations across Australia.

Applications are now open for the Albanese Government’s targeted initiative to improve mobile coverage in identified locations across the country.

The $40 million Improving Mobile Coverage Round (IMCR) aims to deliver on election commitments to fund Mobile Network Operators and infrastructure providers to deploy new mobile infrastructure at 54 target locations across Australia.

In addition to benefiting regional communities, this dedicated round is also targeting mobile coverage issues along a number of major regional highways to ensure motorists have access to essential mobile services in the event of an emergency.

The IMCR was funded in the October 2022-23 Federal Budget.

The Albanese Government has made significant commitments to improve regional coverage through its $656 million Better Connectivity Plan for Regional and Rural Australia.

The Plan commits $400 million to expanding mobile coverage and improving communications resilience, including investment to fund future rounds of the Mobile Black Spot Program, and $200 million to fund place-based communications solutions through additional rounds of the Regional Connectivity Program.

Consultation is currently open on both of these programs.

Mobile Network Operators and Infrastructure Providers have until 13 April 2023 to submit an application for IMCR grant funding.