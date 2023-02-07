Fortinet acknowledges top 2022 Aussie partners

Tim Fitzgerald (Fortinet) Credit: Fortinet

Fortinet has acknowledged the efforts of its top local partners in 2022 with its annual partner awards.

Taking out the top-level Australian Partner of the Year for 2022 was TPG Telecom, while Australian Emerging Partner of the Year went to Ip.Glass.

Datacom, which also won an award at Fortinet’s 2021 awards, scored Australian Growth Partner of the Year.

Meanwhile, Australian Managed Security Services Provider (MSSP)/Service Provider of the Year was awarded to NEC, Australian Telco Partner of the Year was won by Telstra and Australian Cloud Partner of the Year was handed to Comunet.

Logicalis picked up Australian Fabric Partner of the Year, Brennan – another returning winner from last year – took the gong for Australian Secure SD-WAN Partner of the Year, UGL was crowned Australian Operational Technology Partner of the Year and Distributor of the Year went to Wavelink.

“Fortinet is proud to announce the winners of the Australian partner awards and thanks all its partners for their efforts throughout the past year,” said Tim Fitzgerald, channel director at Fortinet.

“The awards recognise the exceptional contributions of the partner ecosystem in Australia throughout 2022. This includes their dedication and hard work to deliver outstanding outcomes and experiences for customers by helping them remove complexity and achieve consolidation through the convergence of networking and security using an integrated cyber security platform.”

According to the cyber security vendor, the awards recognise the efforts of partners that move customers away from traditional network architecture.

Additionally, the awards are judged on growth; investment in training, specialisations, and certifications; enhanced innovation and executive engagement and success in leading customer engagements with Fortinet.

