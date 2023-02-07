Symbio snaps up $5M Intrado Australia UCaaS carve-out

Rene Sugo (Symbio) Credit: Symbio

Australian communications software provider Symbio has acquired Intrado Australia’s cloud calling, contact centre and collaboration business for $5 million.



Intrado Australia is a subsidiary of global cloud technology software vendor West Technology Group, which previously went by Intrado Corporation.

ARN understands that the acquisition only concerns the UCaaS segment of Intrado Australia and not the whole business.



Specifically, Symbio has picked up approximately 60,000 seats for its unified communications-as-a-service (UCaaS) unit through existing partners and direct customers, resulting in “effectively doubling” its existing enterprise seats, according to the provider.

“Acquiring these unified communications customers aligns with our strategy to grow market share and continue to build new partner channels in our home market as well as the strategic direction of our UCaaS business,” said Symbio CEO and co-founde, Rene Sugo.

“It also contributes to our vision of having 100 million numbers on our network by 2030. Our strong balance sheet allows us to fund this acquisition as an all-cash consideration.”

It also has gained over 20 sales and technical employees in Sydney, Melbourne and Perth, which made up the UCaaS segment of Intrado Australia, new channel partner relationships and potential sales opportunities.

In October, Symbio announced its expansion plans for Taiwan, with the provider claiming at the time it would allow other enterprises to also expand into Taiwan, unlocking opportunities to service “underserved APAC [Asia Pacific] markets at affordable rates”.