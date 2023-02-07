Nexon Asia Pacific signs multi-year managed services deal with Region

Nexon will deliver a cloud-based solution to Region that will streamline, automate and integrate end-to-end business processes.

Nexon Asia Pacific has signed a multi-year agreement to provide managed IT services to retail property group Region to proactively manage its portfolio of shopping centres within Australia.

The agreement will see Nexon deliver a cloud-based solution to Region that will streamline, automate and integrate end-to-end business processes to drive efficiencies across its technology architecture and applications.

Having recently rebranded from SCA Property Group to Region with a portfolio comprising 104 assets, Nexon’s offerings are expected to deliver long-term sustainability to the retail property group's business.

Independent consulting partner State of Matter managed the tender process and, in conjunction with Region, conducted a series of co-design discovery workshops for Nexon to better understand the challenges faced by the organisation to develop a support model.

The primary objective of the modernisation strategy will be to improve overall technology capabilities and provide an integrated employee experience through change management.

Key to delivering this will be the implementation of a new intranet solution that will leverage Region’s workplace investments in Microsoft 365.

“Region has recognised that value increasingly lies within data and information flows and this is an opportunity for us to apply our deep industry and technology expertise in assisting them to develop and implement a future state operating model,” Nexon Asia Pacific managing director Barry Assaf said.

“Nexon is passionate about entering into customer engagement in an advisory role; from the beginning our relationship with Region has been through consultation and discovery together.

“We are very much looking forward to bringing digital innovation to their business through the roll-out of multiple services including a new intranet, with an organisational change management program to drive a successful outcome.”

Assaf added that Nexon has already started working with Region to change its document management and business intelligence tools.

Region expects the project will create secure and connected workspaces to align teams across business divisions and enable effective collaboration, remove the risks of ad-hoc information exchange with automated governance and reduce information silos.

Services delivered by Nexon include a service desk, managed network, telephony and infrastructure and licensing.

As Region scales, its technology will need to serve a larger user base and part of the strategy to support this will be the migration of legacy on-premise enterprise resource planning (ERP) and spreadsheet-based solutions to a simplified suite of line-of-business and productivity applications.

The new digital operating model will also enable Nexon to serve as an extension of Region’s IT operations function, including a virtual CIO role to support than 80 employees and standardising the environment across its Australia-wide footprint.

In November, Nexon boosted its Microsoft Dynamics 365 Business Central skills through acquiring Liveware Solutions.

Headquartered in Newcastle, the aim of purchasing Liveware was to extend Nexon’s professional services team and capability including job costing, payroll, supply chain management and disability services through Dynamics 365 Business Central custom solutions.