Innovo eyes growth with equity partner appointment

Harold Bult (Innovo) Credit: Innovo

Innovo Technology Solutions has stepped up its growth ambitions with the appointment of head of delivery Harold Bult as an equity partner.

As equity partner, Bult will be more active in the development and growth of the business, Innovo claimed, offering insight on decisions and initiatives as well as providing guidance to the leadership team.

Additionally, he has also been appointed to the DevOps and automation specialist’s board of directors.

Bult has been with the company since 2019 as its head of delivery, with an expertise in project delivery and intelligent automation.

“Harold has been an integral part of our team since the beginning and we are thrilled to have him join the board of directors and become an equity partner,” said Innovo chairman Paul Thorley.

“We look forward to his continued contributions to the success of our organisation.”

Bult’s appointment as an equity partner comes months after ex-Suncorp CEO Michael Cameron was brought on as Innovo advisory board chairman in November.

According to the specialist at the time of his appointment, Cameron was tapped for his understanding of the importance of governance and agility in digital solutions and automation.

Prior to this, Andrew Finnie was hired as its first chief customer officer in July.