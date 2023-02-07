Dicker Data expands UC portfolio with Yealink

Partners will have access to training and certifications.

Vlad Mitnovetski (Dicker Data) Credit: Dicker Data

Publicly listed distributor Dicker Data has expanded its unified communications (UC) and collaboration portfolio to include Yealink in the Australian market.

Dicker Data will have access to the full range of Yealink products along with providing training and drive certifications to help upskill the existing Yealink partner base.

“Our strength in the SMB [small- to medium-sized] and mid-market aligns well with the solutions offered by Yealink,” Dicker Data executive director and chief operating officer Vlad Mitnovetski said.

"With many businesses actively refitting their offices to cope with the demands of hybrid work, this new partnership further bolsters our reputation as the go-to distributor for smart office, collaboration and UC solutions.”

To help increase adoption of Yealink technology, Dicker Data will enable its partners to help their end-customers extract maximum value from their investment into the brand.

"The Yealink - Dicker Data partnership is a powerful combination. Dicker Data's rich distribution experience and diverse partner base is complementary to Yealink's premium, full-scenario UC solutions," Yealink APAC sales director Owen Ou said.

"Together, we will unlock the full potential of Yealink UC solutions and place more channel partners on the best path for success in the new hybrid working business landscape."

Supporting both Microsoft Teams and Zoom, Yealink solutions enable video and audio experiences with platform integration and deployment, delivering one-touch joining capabilities to meeting scenarios.

Dedicated solutions for retail, hotels, hospitality, warehouses, hospitals and factory sites allow employees to answer and make calls without a handset and initiate internal phone calls with one button.