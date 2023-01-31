RingCentral doubles Aussie CDP partner base

Ben Swanson (RingCentral) Credit: RingCentral

Enterprise cloud communications vendor has doubled its partner base in its Certified Delivery Partner (CDP) program, bringing the total count up to 12.

Among the new additions are Cube Networks, Essential Data and Voice (EDV) and PepNet Technologies – the latter of which coming in second place in RingCentral’s global 'Small Deals, Huge Prizes' partner competition last year.

“In the space of 12 short months we have solidified ourselves as one of RingCentral’s top UC [unified communications] partners,” said Eranga Gihan, information security and technology manager, at PepNet Technologies.

“Having completed the CDP training and certification showcases our long-term commitment to the RingCentral relationship. CDP accreditation gives us the stamp of approval from RingCentral and demonstrates to our customers that they can be assured our managed services will be of the highest standard and will support their RingCentral UC environment.”

The remaining three partners were not publicly named, as ARN understands they did not want to show preference to any one communications vendor.

By joining the program, which sits alongside the vendor’s Channel Harmony referral program, these partners are authorised to implement the RingCentral Message, Video and Phone (MVP) unified communications-as-a-service solution.

Additionally, CDP certification allows partners to support all of their implementation activities including number porting, network assessments, planning and design, basic installation, and onsite activities. The CDP partner program complements RingCentral’s existing Channel Harmony referral partner program.

As a result, they can expand the scope of RingCentral MVP standard packages and offer differentiated services to customers.

The partners can also support implementation activities such as number porting, network assessments, planning and design, basic installation and onsite activities.

The six new additions join the existing local cohort of the program, which include CCNA, Horizon ICT, NCS Australia, Reliance Communications and TelcoDataCloud.

“Our partner program is continuously evolving to meet partners in the way they want to transact, and a lot of our Australian partners have strong in-house technical capabilities and services divisions to support the deployment of RingCentral solutions,” said Ben Swanson, regional VP of partner sales at RingCentral.

“There’s also an opportunity for partners to deliver additional business value through the integration and customisation opportunities that can be unlocked with our platform. Our Certified Delivery Partner program supports our partners to better utilise their services capabilities and deliver value to their RingCentral customers.”

